Distinguished Young Women is a unique program that combines the chance to win college scholarships with a program that offers Life Skills training to prepare young women for the world after high school.
Each year the program makes over $1 billion in scholarships available, and it costs nothing to enter. Distinguished Young Women of Brazoria-Galveston Counties is among the hundreds of local programs nationwide.
Addison Doss, daughter of Marcie Doss and a junior at Logos Preparatory Academy, was selected to be the Distinguished Young Woman of Brazoria County for the Class of 2024. She took home a $500 cash scholarship and received another $100 scholarship as the winner of the Fitness Category.
Each Distinguished Young Women program evaluates participants in the following categories: Scholastics (25 percent), Interview (25 percent), Talent (20 percent), Fitness (15 percent) and Self-Expression (15 percent). Two representatives from the local program will advance to the state level in January. All state winners participate in the National Finals in Mobile, Alabama, in June 2024.
This year’s local program took place at Shadycrest Baptist Church in Pearland. Participants were awarded $2,500 in cash scholarships and all are eligible for College-Granted Scholarships at schools nationwide.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.