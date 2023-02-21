Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell has done it again. The Angleton native has just published her second book in 10 months.
She wasn’t happy with her first one, “The Learner’s Creed: The Ernestine Stewart-Mitchell Story, 93 Years of Living a Blessed Life, A Memoir.” She felt something was missing. Therefore, she immediately began gathering up more information she wanted to share, producing “What I Know for Sure, An Educator’s Legacy,” which went to the publisher Feb. 14.
This time she decided to share some of her many short stories, poems, essays, memories and other fun activities spent during the four years she participated in the Senior Memoir Writing Workshop at The Finnigan Park in Houston. This class consisted of primarily of elderly Black women with similar backgrounds — retired Houston ISD employees, nurses, housewives and others who were just interested in trying their hand at writing.
A 28-year-old Black creative writing doctoral student from the University of Houston at that time led the class. Jericho Brown is now the director of the creative writing program at Emory University in Atlanta. He won the Pulitzer Prize for his third collection of poetry, “The Tradition,” in 2019. Three of his former students are published writers, including Stewart-Mitchell and Opal Lee, who is responsible for getting Juneteenth recognized as a national Holiday.
Now 94, Stewart-Mitchell is happier than she has ever been, she said. Her second book is personal, informal, lighthearted and fun. Her target audience is professionals (educators), lay people and young adults.
She is a proud former resident of Angleton, and a graduate and teacher of the Marshall High Colored High School in Angleton.
