At the St. Luke’s Health Brazosport donation for the Mermaid Project were Carl Wolfe, gift shop chairman; Rose Wilson, membership chairwoman; Mary Timaeus, recording secretary; Fairilou Grissett, treasurer; Joann Taylor, past president; Thomas Lee, auxiliary president; and hospital President and CEO Robert Trautman.
Participating in the St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Auxiliary’s donation to the hospital’s foundation were, from left, Rose Wilson, membership chairwoman; Mary Times, recording secretary; Fairilou Grissett, treasurer; Joann Taylor, past president; Thomas Lee, axiliary president; and hospital President and CEO Robert Trautman.
LAKE JACKSON — The St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Auxiliary presented a $210 donation to the Brazosport Health Foundation for The Mermaid Project. This program provides free breast cancer screening for qualifying low-income women.
The money was provided by the Auxiliary Gift Shop from selling pens during the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
St. Luke’s Health Auxiliary also presented a $10,000 check to the Brazosport Health Foundation. The money will be designated for equipment for the new Wellness/Serenity Room for hospital staff, education mannequins and some new wheelchairs.
