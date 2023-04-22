The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Trasa Dawn Lofland, 47, theft; aggregated.
Corendilyn Leigh Garner, 32, criminal mischief.
Elyse Lillie Garner, 20, criminal mischief.
Haley Sawyer, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Haley Sawyer, 33, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Erica James, 26, aggravated robbery.
Jaki Carl Badger, 25, aggravated robbery.
Jaki Carl Badger, 25, evading arrest.
Luis Betancourt Benitez, 31, counts one, two and three, forgery; counts four and five, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Luis Betancourt Benitez, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Risch, 34, murder.
Devon Lee Ambrose, 17, burglary of habitation.
Sharon Lee Downes, 59, stalking previous conviction; enhanced.
John Michael Rapp Jr., 44, theft of alum/bronze/copper/brass.
Brandon Rapp, 22, theft of alum/bronze/copper/brass.
Antonescu Asasi Garsia, 25, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Gesica Iordache, 18, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Austin Slusher, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Maya Smith, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Dewayne Taylor, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Mackenzie Danielle Ward, 28, assault family violence enhanced.
Sierra Weaver, 22, assault EMS personnel.
Hector Javier Badillo, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Danielle Lynn Bales, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Aman S Banga, 19, evading arrest.
Patrick Kent Baugh, 56, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Reginald Lee Brown, 39, delivery of a controlled substance.
Lindsey Ann Buchanan, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Khamron Kevon Burnom, 24, aggravated assault.
Jade Barnabe Caballero, 51, possession of a controlled substance.
Noel Fortuny Caro, 37, assault family violence choking.
David Carroll, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
David Lynn Carter Jr., 51, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Guillermo Chavez, 27, assault of pregnant person.
Javier Chico, 18, evading arrest.
William Eugene Clecker, Jr., 39, count one, assault family violence choking, count two, assault family violence with previous conviction; criminal episode enhanced.
Billy Joe Clemmons III, 35, assault family violence choking.
Gastene Augustus Creese, 66, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Gregory Curlee, 36, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Aaron Jonathan Dopp, 35, abandon endanger a child.
Juaneishia Wynett Eason, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Eduardo Aparicio Eligio, 31, forgery elderly.
Dwan Resha Epps, 46, assault family violence choking.
Armando Espitia Arreola, 54, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Henrietta Bowie Garner, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Richard Jacob Gassdorf, 36, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Alex Sbusiso Gonzalez, 29, theft of firearm.
Norberto Guillen Jr., 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Fernandez, 56, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Khayla Lynn Deboard, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Terrence Dewyone Eli, 46, possession of marihuana.
Jovany Gonzalez, 31, delivery of a controlled substance.
Joey Lee Bivens, 66, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Ryan Eschete, 39, counts one and two, aggravated assault, count three, assault family violence choking, count four, retaliation; criminal episode.
Clifton Ray Glover Sr., 58, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Mario Gonzalez Escamilla, 35, theft.
Herlinda Tranquilino, 46, theft.
Brandon Lee Green, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Barenton Hall, 18, theft of firearm.
Kaleb Hargraves, 29, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Elvis Wayne Harkless, 66, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; habitual.
David Cole Hudson, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Joel Lugo, 32, evading arrest.
Lance Martin, 53, possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Ryan Nisbett, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Lee Owens, 40, theft with two or previous convictions.
Trevis Patterson, 24, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Melissa Quinlan, 42, assault peace officer.
Bobby Rydell Rhodes, 63, possession of a controlled substance.
Monica Shackleford, 45, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Marcello Antonio Sica, 47, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Fabian Silgero, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Chester Ward, 53, count one, take weapon from an officer; count twom assault peace officer; criminal episode habitual.
Jay Williams, 33, burglary of building.
Justin Dwayne Ireland, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Edward Rasberry, 48, possession of a controlled substance.
James Saldana, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Brodie Wayne Christy, 21, credit card or debit card abuse.
Trayvin Harris, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon; habitual.
Jerry Hartmann, 43, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Sandra Henderson, a.k.a. Sandra Grohmann, 39, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Olivia Higgins, 20, theft; aggregated.
James Hurd, 43, theft.
Robert Wayne Jackson, 34, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Christi Lynn Keesee, 45, count one and two forgery; criminal episode enhanced.
James Gabriel Knapp, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Pedro Jesus Maldonado, 37, assault family violence choking.
John Abran Mendez, 41, theft.
John Abran Mendez, 41, sex offender duty to register.
Christie Murial Monroe, a.k.a. Christie May, 60, counts one and two, theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode enhanced.
Cheryl Lynn Moore, 32, counts one, two, three, and four, forgery-elderly; criminal episode.
Manuel Morales, 46, aggravated assault.
James Herbert Napier, 58, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Antonio Calzada Orta, 73, theft.
Genaro Perez III, 39, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Darrin Lane Potts, 49, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Taylor Baker Prikryl, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron Ramirez Martinez, 18, evading arrest.
Eric Sandford, 34, count one, assault family violence choking prior conviction; count two, assault family violence with previous conviction; criminal episode.
Andrea May Hall, 31, theft; aggregated.
Adam Lampard, 42, theft.
Douglas James Myers, 19, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone.
Jonas Salazar, 18, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle; count two, theft of firearm; criminal episode.
Jonas Salazar, 18, evading arrest.
Michael Hernandez, 18, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Michael Hernandez, 18, evading arrest.
