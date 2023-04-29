The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Anzley Castillo, 21, murder.
Richard Horn Jr., 30, murder; enhanced.
Keerston Malek Wilkerson, 22, murder.
Marvin Wayne Pollard, 24, murder.
Guadalupe Navarro, 24, murder.
Alena Pena Murillo, 21, murder.
Arturo Martinez, 36, burglary of building.
Joshua Almendarez, 25, burglary of building.
George Nicholas Laase Velasquez, 18, counts one, two and three, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Angel Noel Rodriguez, 18, counts one, two and three, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Kameron Xavier Malone, 18, counts one, two and three, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Gerald Glenn Earl, 36, evading arrest; habitual.
Kaleb Austin, 18, tamper with physical evidence.
Moses Houston, 18, tamper with physical evidence.
Erin Lee Nolan, 38, count one, theft-aggregated; counts two, three, four and five, forgery; criminal episode.
Marian James, 18, assault public servant.
Joshua Eli Rent, 19, theft of firearm.
Jesus Rueda, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Rebecca Ruth Salinas, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Keith Smith, 34, injury to elderly.
Dien Q Trang, 19, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle; count two, theft of firearm; criminal episode.
Richard Andrew Waters, 63, deadly conduct-discharge firearm.
Elizabeth Ann Williamson Bell, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
William Booth Sellers, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Rory James Simek, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Pedro Tejada, 33, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle; count two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Genaro Valdez, 42, theft.
Quinton Brant Watson, 54, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Michael Patrick Zenker, 52, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Justin Andrew Bates, 31, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Regina Busby Boyle, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Oliver Carbajal Flores, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Juan Francisco Chavez, 23, evading arrest.
David Dodd Jr., 43, robbery; enhanced.
David Dodd Jr., 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Daryl Dewayne Dock, 41, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jaquille Dewayne Earls, 29, evading arrest.
Xiaanne Chalaynne Francis, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
John Paul Goree, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jerry Gale Gardner, 39, evading arrest with prior conviction; enhanced.
Antonescu Asasi Garsia, 25, theft; aggregated.
Gesica Jordache, 18, theft; aggregated.
Jaden Andel, 26, burglary of building.
Larry Joe Arnold Jr., 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Kassandra Aguilar, 30, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Billy Joel Alfaro, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Brock Allen Jr., 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Tommy Delong Beasley, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Justin Deshawn Baldridge, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Keith Buchanan, 62, possession of a controlled substance.
Janice Marie Miller, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Roverto Corona, 37, burglary of vehicle with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Richard McKenzie Chenweth, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Bryttani Dazey, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Corey Cuff, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Leonardo Ociel Carrales II, 48, count one, evading arrest; count two, tamper with physical evidence; criminal episode; enhanced.
Murat Dalmizrak, 31, assault peace officer.
Michael Emery, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Billy Weldon Giles Sr., 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Rebecca Richards, 55, possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Galloway, 37, aggravated assault.
Sakedron Horn, 27, count one, assault family violence choking, count two, violation of bond/protective order assault; criminal episode.
Ruben Dale Jones, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Arenda Latham, 54, burglary of habitation.
Jmarkeuis Dvantai Mack, 44, possession of controlled substance.
Melissa Montemayor, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joseph O’Connor, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Katherine Nicole Sorell, 36, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Gilbert Lee Singletery, a.k.a. Gilbert Lee Singletary, possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan Stancik, 46, sex offender duty to register.
Jose Urvina Jr., 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jose Urvina Jr., 27, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Curt Lee King, 37, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
James Dallas Nix, 46, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tamper with physical evidence; criminal episode.
