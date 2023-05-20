The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Adrian Allen Zapata, 33, indecency with a child; enhanced.
William Edward Tindell, IV, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Dave Adrian Marshall Jr., 19, criminal mischief.
Awburn Haygood, 40, engaging in organized criminal activity; habitual.
Brandi Shawn Ward-Gay, 41, theft; enhanced.
Garrett Wayne Calk, 31, theft.
Anne Marie Taylor, 56, intoxication assault.
Lisa Moser, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Jose Rodriguez, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions.
John Asa Todd, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Bich Train, 33, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Andrew Jose Ignacio Vasquez, 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Juan Castillo Rivera, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Mark Emile Coward, 39, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Natalie Sue Daniels, 37, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Cecirio Torres Jr., 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Isiah Zanii Braxton Edwards, 23, evading arrest.
Kendrick Earl Edwards, 25, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Detavion Marquest Faniel, 18, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Manuel Gomez, 41, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Lawrence Flowers, 55, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Luis Alonzo Gonzalez, 49, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Robert Chavarria Gonzalez III, 35, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Chealsi Ann Borque, 34, counts one, two, three and four, tamper with governmental record; criminal episode.
Gena Brown, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Davila, 28, evading arrest.
Martin Garcia Flores II, 38, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Shaunn Lee Franklin, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
David Garcia, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Leonard Charles Geters, 68, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Mary Deshannon Gilmore-Bond, a.k.a. Mary Deshannon Gilmore, 56, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Tammy Denise Bruno, 55, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Gerdman, 26, assault family violence choking; enhanced.
Andres Hernandez, 20, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Andres Hernandez, 20, evading arrest.
Alison Paige Maddox, 20, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Waidric Tehron Murphy, 38, count one possession of a controlled substance, count two unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode.
Sasha Marie Odell, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Wayne Page, 45, count one evading arrest with previous conviction, count two criminal mischief; criminal episode; enhanced.
Ronnie Pearson, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexsandra Rodriguez, 56, possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Ryan Toler, 21, assault family violence choking.
Chance Villarreal, 28, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Michael Robert Wittwer, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Tessa Leann Hardage, 39, evading arrest.
Bryan Keith Hebert, 51, theft.
Chad Edward Henderson, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Chayce Ryan Jacobsen, 36, assault family violence choking.
Alexis Land Spikes, 28, forgery.
Kayanna Andrea Lowe, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Randy Clifton Martin, 19, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Randy Clifton Martin, 19, accident involving injury.
Markus David Mireles, 28, sex offender duty to register with prior conviction.
Samantha Odom, 64, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Colton Bradley Owens, 28, counts one and two, burglary of habitation; criminal episode.
Yolanda Owens, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
Domingo Reyna, 64, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kaylan Lakyndra Smith, 29, forgery.
Nicole Galvan, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Gale Gardner, 39, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
