LAKE JACKSON — Carolyn Johnson, longtime member of the Brazosport College Board of Regents, is stepping down from her position after 25 years of service, effective today.
Johnson is the college’s longest-running regent, joining in 1998. She served 10 years — from 2012 to 2022 — as chairwoman of the Board of Regents. Johnson was also vice chair for many years before assuming the chair role.
“Carolyn Johnson has been instrumental in helping transform our school into one that is recognized among the top community colleges in the nation,” current chairman Robert Perryman said. “Her tireless leadership has been invaluable to Brazosport College.”
Most of the college’s expansion projects, from the Corporate Learning Center, The Clarion and the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center to the Dow Academic Center, BASF Center for Process Technology and the Byron and Sandra Sadler Health Professions/Science Complex, were built during Johnson’s time as a board member.
The most recent expansions, including the BCPC Welding Technologies Lab and the Freeport LNG Crafts Academy, occurred with Johnson as the boar’s chairwoman. Her tenure also saw Brazosport College twice named a Top 10 Community College in the nation by the Aspen Institute.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve as a Regent to Brazosport College for 20-plus years,” Johnson said. “I have seen this college grow and become one of the top 10 community colleges in America. I am proud of the wonderful changes at Brazosport College that have made the community better and contributed to the success of all students who have attended this fine institution.
“It has been great serving and supporting the presidential leadership and staff over the years,” she added. “Being named chair of the Board of Regents for part of my tenure was an outstanding honor to me, personally.”
Born in Palacios but moving to Freeport as an infant, Johnson is a lifelong resident of the Brazosport area. She attended Lamar University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a minor in German. She began working at the Dow Chemical Co. in 1972 and remained with the company for more than three decades, until she retired in 2006.
She is married to Charles and they have one son, Charles Jr. (Chuck).
