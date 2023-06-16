Vopak Site Manager Brandon Heasley hands out game pieces to students from Alyssa Rutherford’s class as they discuss interests, abilities and skills during a Junior Achievement program at Lanier Middle School.
Junior Achievement classroom consultants participating in the program at Lanier Middle School included, from left, Josh Lara, Lanier principal; Schayla Delone, Dow Chemical; Mark Wade, Vopak; Heather Graves, Junior Achievement program manager; Brandon Heasley, Vopak; John Arguello, Wood; Vicky Steib, Vopak; Anne Allstott, TDECU; Marison Alfaro, Vopak; Kim Effenberger, Junior Achievement president; and Tara Belote, Lanier assistant principal.
Vopak Operations Manager Mark Wade explaining the business board game about entrepreneurs and how they can learn more about starting a business and important business skills with the sixth-grade students at Lanier Middle School in Freeport.
FREEPORT — According to Gallup, nearly two-thirds of adults are financially illiterate. Given the prominence of financial illiteracy and the evolving global economy, Junior Achievement believes that people must be equipped with the knowledge and money-management skills to make smart financial decisions.
That’s why Junior Achievement of Brazoria County partnered with Brazosport ISD and local business leaders to introduce the JA More than Money program to the entire Lanier Middle School sixth grade. The program introduces students to financial literacy and entrepreneurship, and focuses on social studies learning objectives centered on money-management skills, goods and services, and global markets.
Junior Achievement of Brazoria County, Inc. is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the education of Pre-Kindergarten – 12th grade students in free enterprise education. Our Worldwide accredited programs include: basic money management, career investigation, business basics, leadership, ethics, job skills, global economics, entrepreneurship and work readiness programming. Initiatives include Efforts for At Risk Youth – targeting Title I schools with a large percent of low-income youth. The A. P. Beutel, III, Buster Curry & Mike Lowrey Scholarship fund, The Hispanic initiative, The Futures Endowment, Celebrity Waiter Social, The “Who’s Who” Golf Classic, The Brazoria County Business Hall of Fame, JA Bowl-a-thon, and other capital campaigns for advancement of youth. JA Brazoria County serves between 5,000-8,000 students annually. For more information about Junior Achievement, visit us at http://brazoriacounty.ja.org
