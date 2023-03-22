LAKE JACKSON — Where else can you go to eat in a Fiesta-themed tent, meet Tuesday Addams, Cousin Itt, the Easter Bunny, meet up with Astros and commune with the leprechauns all in a day? That would be Junior Achievement’s recent Celebrity Waiter fundraiser, which was attended by almost 200 business and industry leaders across Brazoria County.
Waiters and decorators got into the spirit with a wide variety of table themes. Some of those themes included: Wood’s Fiesta theme took home the coveted 35-year-old porcelain pig and trophy that is awarded to the Best Decorated Table. KCG Construction’s St. Patrick’s theme complete with leprechauns and kilts won the People’s choice trophy. Performance Contractors’ over-the-top Addams Family theme complete with Tuesday Addams and Cousin Itt took home the most creative trophy. Marquis Construction won most elegant with a beautiful crystal dripped deer creation.
Other participants included:
Performance Construction had a fun “Price is Right” theme.
Area Print Shop/A Day to Remember had an extensive Easter theme.
BASF’s table featured a host of sports fans.
Brazosport ISD’s table was a pastel party.
Chevron Phillips Chemical had an Astros theme, complete with navy and orange popcorn and other ballpark treats.
Norrell’s tables had a pretty shabby chic theme.
Freeport Welding had a simple elegant denim and blush theme.
Phillips 66/Port Freeport ‘s table was a beautiful teal and blush.
Tolunay Wong had a Texas Independence theme.
Celebrity waiters included Jimmie Birmingham, Judge Jack Brown, Phillip Grace, Wendy Irwin, Tim Kelty, Judge Sarah Linder, Capt. Mark Friudenberg, Marinell Music, Commissioner Dude Payne, Amanda Reynolds, Haley Smith, Sheriff Bo Stallman, Constable David Thacker and Emily Tucker.
The event will directly benefit several thousand students by providing the funds necessary to purchase program materials and train volunteers to teach basic economics and financial literacy programs in the eight school districts in the county. Close to 400 volunteers from the community and local businesses present hands-on, colorful programs to almost 5,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, addressing issues like entrepreneurship, basic money management, credit, insurance, career investigation and employment readiness.
