Derek Greenhaw, a Kelly Services recruiter for Dow, speaks to a Brazosport College SHEM special topics class about ways to gain employment at Dow. Greenhaw was one of six special speakers that presented to the class throughout the spring semester.
Richard Miller from Norrell Construction talks to Brazosport College SHEM students during a special topics class at Brazosport College. Miller was one of six special speakers that presented to the class throughout the spring semester.
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College Safety, Health and Environmental Management instructor Sam Chamberlain provided students in his Special Topics in Occupational Safety and Health Technology/Technician class some expert opinion and analysis by bringing in guest speakers throughout the semester.
Through the special topics course, Chamberlain welcomed six different speakers to provide a perspective on the practical side of safety and environmental.
In addition, students were required to research a safety or environmental incident and deliver a presentation to local industry executives that serve on the college’s SHEM Advisory Committee.
The Special Topics course was recommended by the SHEM Advisory Committee.
The guest speakers included:
Derek Greenhaw: A Kelly Services recruiter for Dow, Greenhaw talked to students about developing a resume, how to conduct oneself during an interview and how to properly dress for an interview.
Richard Miller: From Norrell Construction, Miller gave a presentation on “risk tolerance” that focused on the decisions made to reduce risk and to think and plan ahead. Miller also shared the importance of making solid presentations, as well as tips on finding safety/environmental employment in the construction industry.
Leslie Cancion: The Lake Jackson health inspector provided an inside look at the health inspector responsibilities and gave some unusual scenarios she has had to deal with.
Brandy Greathouse: A member of the Brazosport College Police Department, Greathouse provided a security presentation on Avoid, Deny and Defend for student safety.
Jorge Gomez: An OSHA Compliance Assistance Officer, Gomez gave a presentation on OSHA rules updates and regional OSHA issues.
Phil Roche: A member of the BC Library staff, Roche provided excellent guidance on how students can utilize the library resources to complete their term project and how the library is always available to support students.
