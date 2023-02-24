Blaine Noska won a $500 purchase certificate toward a beef or dairy heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee member Paxton Motheral, was sponsored by Koehler Law Firm.
Ryder Burrow won a $500 purchase certificate toward a beef or dairy heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee member, Paxton Motheral, was sponsored by Grant and Brooke McWhirter.
Ryder Burrow, a member of Columbia-Brazoria FFA, and Blaine Noska of Brazoswood FFA, caught a calf Jan. 28 during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards.
Burrow is the son of Meagan Burks of Brazoria. His award was sponsored by Grant and Brooke McWhirter. Noska is the son of Staci Woodall of Lake Jackson. His award was sponsored by Koehler Law Firm.
One of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s most iconic and popular events, the calf scramble gives 20 students an opportunity to catch 10 calves during one of 23 performances at the event, which ran from Jan. 13 through Feb. 4. Those not catching calves receive a pair of Justin Boots.
