ANGLETON — Do you love making crafts? Looking for a place to create, make, or laminate? Visit the Angleton Library for a tour of its Education Themed Makerspace from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

From button makers to die-cuts, learn about what equipment is available to use for your creative or educational projects. All ages are welcome to walk in and explore the Angleton Makerspace.

