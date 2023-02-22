ANGLETON — The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist had its monthly meeting Feb. 8 at the AgriLife building in Angleton.
John Boettiger, membership chairman, reported Amanda Gabehart recertified. To recertify, members must have eight hours of advanced training and 40 volunteer hours.
Boettiger also reported Malcom Mosis attained the 250, Barbara Yoder 500, Kathy Pittman 1,000 and Kim Richardson 2,500 Volunteer Service Hour milestones. In 2022 members impacted 11,360 adults and 24,816 youth through outreach and educational programs.
Chapter members totaled 11,360 volunteer service hours for 2022, he said.
Mary Schwartz presented the monthly program, “Bald Eagles: From Bobbleheads to Beauties.” The program was very informative and entertaining. Bald comes from the old English word balde, which meant white, for the white head and tail, she said.
Bald eagle nests can weigh from 1 to 3 tons as eagles just keep adding sticks and grasses over the years. Females are larger than males and are the dominant gender. Eagles are 3 feet tall with an 8-foot wingspan and weigh up to 16 pounds. Their talon grip pressure is 400 PSI.
Eaglets are 3 inches at birth and fledge around 84 days old and are larger than their parents. Once an eagle fledges, they don’t return to the nest but explore, some as far as 2,000 miles. Once they reach maturity at five years, they often return to within 100 miles of their birth nest. Eagles have a life span of 30 years.
