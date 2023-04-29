LAKE JACKSON — MyCHN, a federally supported community health provider, has acquired SCB Clinic in Lake Jackson, its second medical care facility in the city.
MyCHN Lake Jackson will serve the Lake Jackson community and provide whole-person care, the nonprofit said in a news release. Appointments are being taken at the clinic, 120 Flag Lake Drive, which offers these services:
Chronic Disease Care.
Women’s Health.
Pediatric Health.
Primary Care.
Mental and Behavioral Health.
Pharmacy Accessibility.
The clinic will offer in-person care from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and virtual care from 6 to 9 p.m. those days and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“MyCHN is expanding access to care and specialty healthcare services for our Lake Jackson community, and adding a second site to Lake Jackson this year is a positive step towards bringing much-needed resources to the community,” MyCHN CEO Mark Young said.
The new clinic adds to Community Health Network’s existing Southern Brazoria County locations: Freeport Community Health Center; Brazoria County Dream Center Integrated Health Center; MyCHN in Angleton; MyCHN Technology Drive in Angleton and Lake Jackson Family Care.
MyCHN is a system of federally qualified health clinics in Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris counties that provide pharmacy, primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, men’s health, senior health, oral health care, psychiatry and therapy. MyCHN is dedicated to developing systems of care that are of high value to the people it serves.
It accepts Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, private insurance and self-payments. Individuals and families who are uninsured may be eligible for care at a discounted price. Patients ineligible for discount pricing will find substantial value and savings for office visits, lab costs and pharmacy pricing.
For additional information, visit mychn.org or call 281-824-1480.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.