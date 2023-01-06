LAKE JACKSON — For those seeking individual in-person registration assistance all in a convenient location, Brazosport College will offer a week of One-Stop Registration from Monday through Jan. 13 at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
These will be the only One-Stop Registration opportunities before Spring 2023 classes begin Jan. 17.
The registration sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
One-Stop Registration provides a chance for individual assistance with all college enrollment needs. Staff will be available to assist with application, advising and counseling, enrollment, financial aid, payment options, IT and student service opportunities.
Students are encouraged to complete an application, which can be found at www.applytexas.org, before coming to a One-Stop Registration session. Students should also bring a picture ID, proof of address, copies of transcripts and disability paperwork, if applicable.
For those not requiring in-person assistance, students can also register for spring classes online — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — through the College’s registration system, MyBC. To begin the online registration process, visit brazosport.edu/choose.
Brazosport College offices that provide support services to students are also available during regular operating hours.
While preparing for registration, students should check into the many financial aid opportunities available at Brazosport College.
Among the potential options is BC Advantage 22, which is an initiative that could cover fees and tuition for the Spring 2023 semester. BC Advantage 22 is available to students that graduated high school or completed a GED in 2022 from a school in Brazosport College’s service area. For full eligibility requirements, visit brazosport.edu/bcadvantage.
To learn more about the financial aid opportunities available at Brazosport College, visit Brazosport.edu/finaid. For information about Brazosport College, go to brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3000.
