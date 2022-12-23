LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society recently inducted its new members at a ceremony at The Clarion at Brazosport College. A total of 61 students accepted membership in the Fall 2022 semester.
The mission of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders. Phi Theta Kappa was founded in Missouri in 1918 and is the international honor society of two-year colleges. The organization has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations.
The American Association of Community Colleges recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges in 1929. More than 3.5 million students have been inducted since 1918, with about 250,000 active members in the nation’s community colleges, making Phi Theta Kappa a true catalyst among members and colleges.
Brazosport College students accepting PTK membership in the Fall 2022 semester were Emily Alexander, Francisco Alfaro, Annet Almanza, Kaia Andrews, Jasmin Ayala, Jonathan Azucena, Timothy Bailey, Juliana Beacom-Casas, Michaela Benigno, Sean Blanks, Bailey Bradley, Ehren Bradley, Nathan Brooks, Emily Brown, Jasie Brymer, Isabella Buentello, Koen Chacon, Katherine Christian, Justin Cooper, Rebecca Cosme, Sommer Dull, Meghan Easterly, Anthony Elizondo, Victor Esquivel, Elizabeth Flores, Sheldon Fowler, Amy Gardea, Amanda Garza, Hannah Herns, Ayaka Iijima, Lacey Jacobson, Albert Jimenez, Barrett Langham, Mary Lowery, Amber Mendoza, Tanya Montiel, Mia Moreno, Yeilee Navarrete, Eli Nolasco, Siobhan Norton, Pierce Parker, Jacky Pena, Lydia Perez, Luisa Peters, Kaylin Phelps, Abraham Ramirez, Julianna Ramirez, Dana Read, Josue Renteria, Bianca Rodriguez-Moreno, Tanner Ross, Eric Serna, Alexandra Sparkman, Andrew Stephens, Juan Torres, Ryan Tran, Tyler Trim, Aubrey Turner, Maya Warren, Ethan White and Rosean Williams.
