Port Commissioner Rudy Santos presents a gift card and framed entry to logo drawing contest winner Elora Sanford, center, and eighth-grade student at Fairview Junior High School in Alvin. Also at the presentation were, from left, Assistant Principal Melissa Compton; Principal Dale Tribble; art teacher Stephanie Torres; and Assistant Principal Victor Martinez.
Port Commissioner Shane Pirtle, far left, and Port Freeport CFO Rob Lowe, far right, present a gift card and framed drawing of her entry to third-place winner Whitley Ferry, center, a sixth-grade student at Brazosport Christian School. Also featured are art teacher Sherry Evans and Elementary Principal Lindsey Pulido.
FREEPORT — Port Freeport recently announced the winners of its 23rd Annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament Logo Drawing Contest.
Elora Sanford, an eighth-grade student at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, won the contest and received a $150 Visa gift card and a framed print of her drawing. Kaydence Crowder, a fifth-grade student at Sweeny Elementary School, won second place and received a $75 Visa gift card and a framed print of her drawing. The third-place winner, Brazosport Christian School sixth-grader Whitley Ferry, received a framed print of her drawing and a $50 Visa gift card.
The top 16 finalists each receive a restaurant gift card as an appreciation for their efforts.
Brazoria County children ages 3 to 14 and in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible to enter the contest. Children were invited to enter through flyers distributed to schools by Port Freeport.
The Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County had the most drawing entries submitted. Their art coordinator will receive a gift card to purchase art supplies as a thank-you for encouraging their students in participating in the contest.
The Port Commission, Port Freeport staff and visitors voted anonymously for their favorite drawing from the top 16 finalists selected from the 410 entries submitted this year. The winning logo is used on all flyers, posters, advertisements and event T-shirts for the tournament.
The 23rd Annual Port Freeport Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament will be 8 a.m. to noon May 6 at Freeport Municipal Park. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For information on how to become a sponsor, visit www.portfreeport.com/freeport-community, the Port Freeport Facebook page or call 979 233-2667.
