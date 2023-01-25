ANGLETON — Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Psi Mu Omega Chapter served meals to Brazoria County seniors on the MLK Day of Service.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the third Monday in January is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Serve to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. This day is recognized as a “day on, not a day off.”
Living up to this mission, each year Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapters across the globe participate in this day of service by joining to volunteer and serve the community side by side.
“The ability to join with a group of ladies, with a collective goal of providing service to all mankind, is an honor,” said says Robin Burgess, president of the Psi Mu Omega chapter. “We are proud to support ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County in their mission in striving to serve the needs and enrich the lives of senior citizens of Brazoria County.”
Psi Mu Omega Chapter members, along with other members of the sorority, volunteered to deliver meals to seniors in Brazoria County from Pearland to Lake Jackson. ActionS Inc. of Brazoria County is the legal responsibility of a volunteer board of directors, which is composed of active participants, interested citizens and involved community leaders throughout Brazoria County.
The work of ActionS is made possible with financial assistance from Title III Older Americans Act through the Houston-Galveston Area Council, the United Way of Brazoria County, the Brazoria County Commissioners Court, and from individual and group donations, such as the free use of facilities from cities, churches and organizations.
