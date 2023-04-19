Texans can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at midnight Monday.

The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save nearly $2 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75;

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300; and

Portable generators priced less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found at texas.comptroller.gov.

