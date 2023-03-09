Sparklight, a leading broadband communications provider serving parts of Brazoria County, invites schools and organizations serving K-12 students to enter its fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign for the opportunity to win $2,500 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) project or club.
K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves may enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project — whether for equipment, competition fees, curriculum development, field trips or other materials — and how it benefits students. Six winners will each receive a $2,500 donation.
Entries will be accepted through March 22 at sparklight.com/contest. Twelve finalists will be selected by Sparklight and the six winners will be determined by public voting from March 24 through March 31. The finalists, as well as the winning schools and organizations, will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.
Sparklight® is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
