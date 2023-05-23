WEST COLUMBIA — Dale Libby, CEO of the Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries, was honored May 5 with a Community Builder Award by the Masons’ Frontier Lodge 28 at the historic St. John Masonic Lodge 5 in West Columbia. The Community Builder Award recognizes Libby’s distinguished service and personal contributions to the community of West Columbia. This accolade is the only award given to a non-Mason.
Libby, whose first wife had early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, is a retired Dow engineer. Knowing the effects the disease had on his late wife and the toll caregiving takes, he volunteers his time, knowledge and leadership to the Gathering Place, serving the nonprofit for almost 10 years without compensation. He’s served as CEO and Chairman of the Board since August 2017.
“The Gathering Place has been in business for nearly 16 years,” Libby said in a speech after the ceremony. “We provide 38 hours of free respite care for caregivers around the county in nine churches monthly. We also offer community education classes and conferences. We have a free caregiver conference June 9 in Alvin designed to equip caregivers and enable them to better care for loved ones battling dementia. There is a lot of need in Brazoria County to serve the families facing dementia, so thank you for recognizing our work.”
Attending the event were the Frontier Masonic Lodge members; Libby and his wife, Dena Chisholm; Gathering Place volunteers Janet Mallard, Eva King and Freddy Mathis; and Gathering Place’s Marketing Manager Dayna Bickham.
To learn more about the Gathering Place or the free upcoming Dementia Caregiver Conference, call 979-308-4525 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Gathering Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and United Way Community Partner with offices in Angleton and Alvin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.