Emmy-winning journalist and television host Tanji Patton recently appeared at a Brazosport College Foundation Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series event. Patton is pictured with members of the Women’s Lecture Luncheon Committee, from left, Kasie Guthrie, Susan Everitt, Anita Rau, Diane Tasto. Annette Melass, Tracee Watts, Committee Chair Barbara Monical, Patton, Mary Meyers, Jackie Swisher, Barbara Faseler, Nancy Oelfke, Sherrie Garrett and Jan McConnell. Not pictured are Serena Andrews, Gail Steele, Doris Williams and Jean Sanders.
Tanji Patton talks about her “Goodtaste with Tanji” television show during a recent Women’s Lecture Luncheon series event, hosted by the Brazosport College Foundation, at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College.
LAKE JACKSON — Emmy-winning journalist and television host Tanji Patton recently appeared at a Brazosport College Foundation Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series event, entertaining the audience with stories from her life and career.
Hundreds of thousands view Patton’s “Goodtaste” content via a wide range of media. She is the executive producer and host of “Goodtaste with Tanji,” a television series that showcases chefs and restaurants from across Texas.
Patton also worked as an investigative reporter, news anchor, producer and host. Many of her investigative reports earned state and national interest. Her in-depth coverage of such issues as racial discrimination in the child adoption process led to changes in Texas state law. She was the original host and executive producer of a local lifestyle show called “San Antonio Living” from 1997 to 2002.
During her presentation at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, Patton spoke about her wide-ranging career, from her years as a journalist to her more recent venture hosting a successful television show.
The Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series was created by the Brazosport College Foundation to promote cultural enrichment for women. However, everyone is welcome to become a member. The mission of the BC Foundation is to raise and administer funds for the enhancement of educational opportunities at Brazosport College.
This year’s series has one event remaining, as nationally recognized legal scholar Jonathan Turley is scheduled to appear April 6.
For information about the Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series, call 979-230-3234.
