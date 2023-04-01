AUSTIN — The Texas Center for the Book is partnering in a local author contest that will accept submissions of adult and young adult fiction to be recognized as the top indie-published e-books in Texas by the Texas Author Project.
Winners in each category will receive $1,000, as well as:
Honors at the 2023 Indie Author Day reception;
Opportunities to promote the winning title at Texas public libraries;
Inclusion in a full-page spread in Library Journal, one of America’s oldest and most renowned trade publications for library news; and,
Opportunities to earn royalties through the IAP Select collection (ePUB format required for eligibility).
The creation of the Texas Author Project gives librarians not only a chance to engage with a growing group of fresh literary voices, but also an opportunity to play an active role in the discovery and promotion of new works.
For independently published authors, the contest is an opportunity to elevate their careers and expand their readership. Along with the accolade of the award and its perks, being recognized by librarians creates credibility and visibility in the growing marketplace of digital content and indie-published books. Winning authors will reach hundreds if not thousands of new readers via the library and can also leverage being an award-winning indie author for additional marketing opportunities.
“At the Texas Center for the Book, we seek to celebrate and support the written word,” said Rebekah Manley, coordinator of the Texas Center for the Book. “This contest provides an excellent platform for indie-published authors to showcase their work and receive recognition.”
Each book that is submitted to the contest must be:
Independently published;
In the category of adult or young adult fiction;
Written by a Texas resident; and,
Available in either ePUB (strongly encouraged) or PDF format.
The contest will accept submissions now through May 31. Authors can submit at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/texas.
Anyone interested in judging entries can learn more and sign up at indieauthorproject.com/judges.
For information, email support@librariesshare.com.
Established in 1987, the Texas Center for the Book seeks to stimulate public interest in books, reading, literacy and libraries. The center builds partnerships with library professionals, educators, authors, publishers and booksellers who provide support to our shared mission of promoting a love of literature throughout the Lone Star State. The Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission at the Lorenzo De Zavala State Archives and Library Building in Austin, Texas.
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.
