Texas Master Naturalist Monthly Meeting Press Release

ANGLETON — The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist had its monthly meeting Dec. 14 at the AgriLife building in Angleton.
John Boettiger, membership chairman, reported Lisabeth Martinez and Jerry Eppner had recertified. To recertify, members must have eight hours of advanced training and 40 volunteer hours. William Adriance, 2022 intern graduate, received his initial certification pin by volunteering 40 hours.
To date, members have impacted 8,550 adults and 22,622 youth through outreach and educational programs such as the Birds of Prey presented at area schools and Brazoria County Summer Library Program.
Mary Schwartz, new class director, presented Dennis Charleton and Doryce Stoltz their Texas Master Naturalist shirts and badges for completing all the graduation requirements. Chapter members recognized Schwartz and welcomed Melanie Hollenshead as incoming new class director.
This month’s program was presented by Melanie Hollenshead, whose topic was “Karankawa Native People.” The Karankawa occupied the Texas coast between the Brazos and Colorado river valleys from 5,000 to 4,000 BC to the mid-1800s, when the last Karankawa died, she said.
Kawankawa, loosely defined, means dog lover. They were semi-nomadic and hunters/gatherers. Five clans of Karankawa occupied their range and they established permanent settlements during the winter. More information about the Karankara can be found at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum and the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science at the Center for the Arts and Sciences in Clute.
