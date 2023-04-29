Oron Atkins, Richard Schaffhausen, Membership Chairman John Boettiger, Larry Kirby, Dave Brandes, Barb Yoder, Rainbo Johnson, Kathy Pittman, Debbie Nance and John O’Connell all have contributed 1,000 volunteer hours to the Brazoria County Master Naturalists chapter.
ANGLETON — The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist had its monthly meeting April 12 at the AgriLife building in Angleton.
John Boettiger, membership chairman, reported that Oron Adkins, Richard Schaffhausen, Larry Kirby, Dave Brandes, Barbara Yoder, Rainbo Johnson, Jim Calvert, Kim Richardson and Debbie Nance recertified. To recertify, members must have eight hours of advanced training and 40 volunteer hours.
Boettiger also reported that John O’Connell and George Valadez each attained 1,000 volunteer service hours. This year, members have impacted 1,042 adults and 1,365 youth through outreach programs and educational programs such as the “Birds of Prey” programs presented at area schools, Brazoria County Summer Library Programs and the Discovery Environmental Education Program for area fourth- and seventh-graders at Brazoria NWR.
Jordan Kieffer presented the meeting’s program, “What is Interpretation?” Kieffer is the program specialist at Sea Center Texas and has worked for government agencies and nonprofits that focus on nature education and encouraging people of all ages to get outside. The goal of interpretation is to first make people aware of an issue. Second, create a sense of belonging. Third, provide a positive experience. Fourth, create an understanding so we care about the issue so, hopefully, we become stewards or advocate for the issue.
An example could be why should anyone care if monarch butterflies go extinct, he said. By following these steps, we hope for an understanding so we care enough about the survival of the monarch butterfly to become good stewards for their survival.
For information on becoming a Texas Master Naturalist, visit txmn.org/tmncot. The chapter’s next meeting will be 6 p.m. May 10 at the AgriLife building in Angleton. Visitors are welcome.
