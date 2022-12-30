LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College graduated 22 students from three different fall semester Accelerate Texas IV Jumpstart programs.
Among the graduates were nine Construction Site Safety Technician students, 10 graduates in Medical Billing and Coding, and two Pipefitting Basic Certificate students. The students were recently honored with an outdoor drive-thru graduation that allowed students to receive their certificates in person.
Construction Site Safety Technician graduates included Zeyvaunte Easton, Frank Fuller III, Claudia Gomez, Anthony Gonzalez, Raquel Hermosillo, Paul Macon, McKenzi McLarty, Martha Morales and Joseph Rinker. Mary Contreras, Lisbeth Escamilla, Alexia Espinosa, Victoria Garcia, Sammie Hare, CaTirra McDonald, Julie Morales, Ashley Sample, Trinity Sasser and Amairani Ventura graduated from the Medical Billing and Coding program. Anthony Elizondo, Omar Escalante and Zachary Kellywood graduated from the Pipefitting Basic Certificate program.
Brazosport College’s Office Administration Jumpstart program had its graduation Dec. 2.
Jumpstart is registering for the spring semester for Phlebotomy, Phlebotomy Refresher, Medical Assistant Refresher, Pharmacy Technician and Construction Site Safety Technician. For information, visit brazosport.edu/jumpstart or email Art Longoria at art.longoria@brazosport.edu.
