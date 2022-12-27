ANGLETON — A press release in August from the CDC, National Center of Health Statistics warned that life expectancy in the United States had dropped for the second year in a row. Causes, it said, were primarily driven by COVID deaths but included diseases, accidents, drug overdoses and suicide.
What the release did not say is that, according to worldpopulationreview.com, the United States’ ranking of life expectancy has fallen to 65th in the world.
That statistic is quoted in the updated Gathering Place Meta Camp which rolls out Jan. 4 at First Presbyterian Church in Angleton. Meta Camp is a four-week weight loss program for people who have metabolic syndrome, a high risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.
Metabolic syndrome consists of three or more of the following five medical conditions: abnormal cholesterol; high blood sugar, blood pressure and triglycerides, and fat that accumulates at the belly. People with metabolic syndrome are five times more likely to develop diabetes. One in three adult Americans have metabolic syndrome, and after age 60, 40 percent of Americans have it.
Meta Camp developer and Gathering Place founder Brenda Maust said U.S. politicians blame the country’s shocking life expectancy on drug overdoses, gun violence and car accidents, but she lays some of the blame on the departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services’ Dietary Guidelines.
“The US has the highest rate of obesity of any first world country,” she said, “and many scientists and physicians believe that high carbohydrates in our Dietary Guidelines contribute to that.
“Italy, Spain, France, and Portugal have half the rate of obesity that the U.S. has. They still use 9-inch dinner plates and ours are about 12.”
Meta Camp offers alternatives to the traditional American diet.
“In Meta Camp, we present the Mediterranean, MIND, Atkins and Keto diets and encourage students to ask their doctors for a recommendation. We also give them a 12-page calorie counter if they want to design their own diets,” said Erika Longoria, Gathering Place Education Coordinator. “In our recent UTMB OLLI Meta Camp classes, two nutrition educators remarked that they had learned so much they had not been taught before.”
Classes focus on the effects of sustained elevated cortisol on the body; the role mood plays in successful dieting and how to enhance mood with food and activities; the importance of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods in creating a healthy gut biome; and the necessity to minimize carbs for control of diabetes, blood sugar spikes, and weight.
Two hours of lecture and beginner exercise demonstrations are 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday with optional Zoom support meetings Saturday mornings. Pre-registration and telephone screening are required.
First Presbyterian Church is at 130 S. Arcola in Angleton. For information or to register, call Longoria at 979-235-9195.
