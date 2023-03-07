ANGLETON — Spring break in Texas is a very popular time for young adults and college students to head to the beach. A joint effort aims to remind everyone when they are making plans for spring break, make sure a sober driver is top priority.
This can be a particularly dangerous and deadly time on Texas roadways. Each spring break, too many young, promising lives are cut short due to the fateful and regrettable decision to get behind the wheel and drive drunk.
In an effort to stop this deadly trend, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program and The Texas Department of Transportation are partnering to raise awareness on impaired driving during the spring break holiday. The message is for everyone to arrive at their destination sober, safe, and smiling.
Even one life lost is too many. This campaign reminds young adults to know how they are getting home before they start drinking. There are many ways to find a sober ride home, such as asking a friend or family member to be a designated driver, taking mass transit, or using a rideshare service.
“We want everyone to have a happy and safe spring break, one that they will remember for years to come, but for all the right reasons,” said Brazoria County AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent Anna Duron. “We’ve partnered with TxDOT to help remind drivers that even one drink before driving is when impairment begins. Under no circumstance is it ever OK to drink and drive. This behavior is illegal, it is deadly, and it is selfish. Do everyone a favor: If you will be drinking during spring break, or for any occasion, plan ahead for a sober ride.”
In Texas, it is illegal for anyone younger than 21 to consume alcohol. The state’s legal limit for intoxication is .08 blood or breath alcohol concentration for those over the age 21. Law enforcement officers can arrest drivers for having a BAC below .08 with probable cause based on the driver’s behavior. Drivers under the influence of alcohol may face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and could lose their license.
Watch UR BAC and the transportation department also strongly encourage partygoers to exercise caution in overdosing on alcohol. Know the signs of an alcohol overdose and when someone needs emergency medical care. If any of the following signs after drinking are observed, do not hesitate to request emergency assistance:
Unconsciousness
Vomiting
Seizures
Slow breathing
Slow heart rate
Clammy skin
Delayed responses
Low body temperature
Skin or lips turning blue
Paleness
Celebrate with a Plan
This spring break, the Watch UR BAC program and transportation department urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out. If planning on drinking, plan how to safely travel without driving.
AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Educator Anna Duron, Brazoria County, reminds drivers to follow these tips for a safe night on the roads:
Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver, or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
Suspect a motorist on the road is driving drunk or intoxicated? Call 911 immediately.
Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
For information about theWatch UR BAC program, contact: Bobbi Brooks of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at 979-321-5224 or Bobbi.Brooks@ag.tamu.edu. For information about drunken driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
