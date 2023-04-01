Top fundraisers at Wild Peach Elementary’s campaign for the American Heard Association include, back row, Avery Garza, Hope Pena, Garen Coburn, Hutson Schuerg, Kaycen Martinez, Braedyn Penrod; kneeling, Maddison Penland, Duke Guilbeaux, Jaxon Campbell, Aurora Thomas and Archer Firman. Jaxson Wagner is not pictured.
Top fundraisers at Wild Peach Elementary’s campaign for the American Heard Association include, back row, Avery Garza, Hope Pena, Garen Coburn, Hutson Schuerg, Kaycen Martinez, Braedyn Penrod; kneeling, Maddison Penland, Duke Guilbeaux, Jaxon Campbell, Aurora Thomas and Archer Firman. Jaxson Wagner is not pictured.
Top Fundraiser (Individual) Aurora Thomas raised $289.57
Students at Wild Peach Elementary participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. The event raises money to help kids with special hearts while also teaching students healthy heart habits.
This year, 39 students participated and raised $1,538.23. The 12 top fundraisers raised $1,259.39 collectively. The top fundraiser for Wild Peach Elementary was Aurora Thomas, who raised $289.57.
The school’s families have raised $41,901.01 for the American Heart Association in the past 15 years. Hollie Nail has been coordinating the event at Wild Peach Elementary since she became the physical education teacher in 2008.
