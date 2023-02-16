FREEPORT — A contractor performing some directional boring for AT&T dug into a Freeport water line, causing another emergency repair job for the city.
The 12-inch water main was struck on the west side of Brazosport Boulevard, between Avenues A and B, resulting in crews taking on the job after 10 p.m. Monday, hoping to — and succeeding in — keep the water pressure above the 20 psi Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requirement for the city to avoid a boil notice.
“The repair was completed last night between 10 p.m. and midnight,” City Manager Tim Kelty said Tuesday afternoon.
The city of Freeport also posted on its Facebook page that, in addition to being billed for the damage from the incident and its repair, the contractor will be billed for the water lost.
The incident is the latest in a long line of digging accidents to hit Freeport in recent months, including another water system break by an AT&T contractor and a Centerpoint crew taking out phone and internet to the city by breaking an AT&T line. In an attempt to combat the issue, the city has begun limited the timeframe a permit must be used.
“The city has been plagued by this issue for the last several months,” Kelty said. “We have met with them on several occasions and part of the issue in the past is they’d call in locates for the projects and have not completed the work for several months and so the locates disappear.”
Kelty said the process has been changed so when a contractor comes in to receive a permit to dig, it must be used within seven to 10 days. In the case of Monday’s incident, it would have done little good, however, as the crew hadn’t pulled a permit, he said.
“In this particular incident, the contractor had not actually gotten a permit or called in to the city to locate, so we are pursuing them from that perspective,” Kelty said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
