ANGLETON — Prosecutor Ciera Abernathy presented a simple analogy to jurors as the sentencing phase began in the murder trial of 26-year-old Luis Urvina.
“When we raise children, when we are teachers and we have children who are acting up, what we do is we separate. We have timeouts. We separate them so that they can learn,” Abernathy said. “He’s done that. He’s not learned.”
Jurors agreed, and Friday afternoon fulfilled prosecutors’ request that Urvina be sentenced to life in prison.
The same jury a day earlier took less than 15 minutes to dismiss Urvina’s argument he shot a husband and wife in self-defense during an altercation at a Rosharon convenience store Jan. 23, 20222.
The wife, 39-year-old Michelle Patton, died of her gunshot wound to the back, and jurors found Urvina guilty of murder.
During the roughly 90-minute presentation of evidence and witnesses in the punishment phase, prosecutors provided multiple examples of violent acts Urvina had committed.
They included several incidents shared by detention officers during his stay in the Brazoria County jail while he awaited his trial.
Urvina twice received disciplinary action for physical altercations, once for a fight with another inmate that required three jailers to pull Urvina from the room and another in which another prisoner said Urvina punched him in the face, Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputies testified. The punch, Deputy Joseph Henderson testified, left the other prisoner with a swollen, bruised face and difficulty speaking.
Two other deputies presented disciplinary problems with Urvina, including an incident in which a razor was found in the prisoner’s bunk and another in which Urvina made threats that someone “would get shanked” if they didn’t watch out.
Abernathy closed her portion of direct evidence by presenting a jail phone call from March 2 in which Urvina discussed signing an agreement in which he would serve a 38-year sentence but could get out in as few as a dozen years. He opted instead to proceed to trial.
Defense attorney Cary Faden, who declined to make an opening statement, relied on character witnesses to soften jurors’ view of his client.
Among them were his mother; the mother of Urvina’s former girlfriend, with whom he had a 1-year-old child; and a relative with whom he lived from the age of 7 to 14.
All testified to Urvina’s mental health challenges, including ADHD and bipolar disorder, saying Urvina would be productive and happy when he took his medications for those issues.
On cross-examination, prosecutors brought up Urvina’s criminal history, which included two convictions for assault-family violence against the mother of his older child, the second sending him to prison for three years. He also faced charges in a home burglary in January 2015 before pleading to the lesser charge of theft and making a terroristic threat later that year in which he said he would blow up a woman’s house.
The information punctuated another part of Abernathy’s opening statement in which she described the guilt or innocence trial as a snapshot of a particular incident and the punishment phase as the bigger picture about who a person really is.
“And the rest of the story is, this defendant cannot stop committing violent acts,” she told jurors.
Urvina smiled at his family as he re-entered the courtroom before the jury received instructions for deliberation on the trial’s sentencing phase.
“Good, bad, right or wrong, we felt this was a self-defense case, but we respect your decision,” defense attorney Cary Faden said to the jury.
He went on to argue why a life sentence would not be appropriate for his client, including his age, mental health issues and educational background.
“I’m sympathetic with Michelle Patton’s family,” Faden said, going on to add that he considers Urvina as someone who is in great need of help, and the penitentiary was not the place to get it.
While Faden did not ask for a set number of years for the jury to consider, he did ask that they set a proper punishment.
“The defense’s suggestion is you find some mercy for the defendant,” prosecutor David Tamez said. “Mercy is given when mercy is shown. What mercy did he show Michelle?”
Tamez addressed the points the defense made about Urvina’s background.
“Things happen to everyone. As an adult, you’re expected to carry your own and not use it as a crutch,” Tamez said. “It’s not a license to kill.”
Based on Urvina’s former criminal background, Tamez told the jury their decision should be life.
“Will he ever change? How do you want to find out? Do you want to take the risk?” he said.
Tamez also offered audio recordings of a jailhouse phone conversation between Urvina and his girlfriend just hours after being found guilty, where the two are conspiring to smuggle a phone and drugs to sell while he serves time.
The jury took much longer to deliberate on the sentencing verdict than it did on the verdict for the murder charge.
They came back after about an hour with a life sentence. Steve Patton took a sharp breath as Bradshaw read the verdict.
“Liberty is not comfortable,” Bradshaw said to the jury before dismissing them. “I appreciate your willingness to come do this job.”
Witness statements from Michelle Patton’s daughter, brother and aunt were poignant. They do not and will not forgive Urvina, they said.
“I hope you never get the opportunities you robbed my sister,” Michelle Patton’s brother said. “You don’t deserve freedom. You don’t deserve to live in my opinion.”
Urvina will receive credit for 447 days served in jail already, Gilbert said. He has the right to appeal within 30 days of the judgment.
Juror Jordan Herbst from Angleton said this is his first time serving on a jury.
The experience was intense and definitely eye-opening, he said.
“Once I saw the video and compared that to the testimony of Aaron and the inconsistencies there, it was clear as day to me,” Herbst said of his decision to find Urvina guilty.
The jury found Urvina guilty and returned with the verdict in less than 15 minutes.
It would have been less if several members didn’t need to go to the bathroom, Herbst said.
“The verdict itself wasn’t what where we struggled with. It was going to be how long,” he said. “There were a bunch of different opinions thrown around.”
Herbst said he knew his stance right away, which is a life for a life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.