The family of murder victim Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. wants people to know he was a gentle man with a good heart and his faith and his family were very important to him, they said.
“He was a caring person that loved all the people mostly in his family,” father Shawn Ray Hudson said. “He had a strong heart about things and he always made sure that he came and seen his grandma every day.”
If he would see somebody who didn’t have something to eat, he would take food from his mouth to give it to him, mother Johana Bonilla said.
The family is still emotional in talking about their son, who authorities said died at the hands of Robert Allen Satterfield at a rural field in eastern Wharton County. The remains of Hudson, 28, Maya Rivera, 24, and their son, Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., all of Angleton, were found burned on the property June 16, 2018.
Satterfield has been sentenced to death for killing Baby Ray, who would have celebrated his fifth birthday the day after he was killed June 10, 2018. A Wharton County jury found him guilty of capital murder Feb 8 after a month-long trial.
He also is charged with killing both adult, but prosecutors made the strategic decision to try him only for Baby Ray’s death.
Ray Shawn Hudson and Satterfield were cellmates and became close friends during their stint in prison together. When Satterfield got out of prison, Ray Shawn Hudson gave him a place to stay whenever he needed it, Shawn Ray Hudson said.
“He was very loving to others,” Shawn Ray Hudson said. “He didn’t have no hatred in his heart about anybody, no matter whatever the circumstances they done to him. He always tried to make people feel wanted around him.”
The family did not trust Satterfield from the moment they met him, Shawn Ray Hudson said.
His son catered to Satterfield, making sure he was fed and taking him wherever he needed to go. Satterfield was always around. That was his No. 1 friend, Shawn Ray Hudson said.
However, they suspected Satterfield of stealing and were worried Ray Shawn Hudson’s association with him could lead to a return to prison, Shawn Ray Hudson said.
“He tried to be with him less as he can, but Satterfield would keep calling him every day,” Shawn Ray Hudson said.
For the last six months of his life, Ray Shawn Hudson, Rivera and Baby Ray stayed with Shawn Ray Hudson and he was doing the family thing, he said.
The last memory Bonilla has of her son was him being in church and visiting with his family, she said.
“We went to church and then from there we went to eat,” Bonilla said. “We went the evening there and I remember that he was in a rush to leave because he said he had to be to work … but then Baby Ray said, ‘Granny, we did not pray,’ so everyone came back in and we got in a circle and prayed. Whenever they were leaving, he came back and hugged us, and my mom told him, ‘Babe, if you’re ever in trouble, say your prayer.’”
It was on a Tuesday that Shawn Ray Hudson was waiting for his son, he said, and he never came home. He knew something was wrong, he said.
Equusearch and the Texas Rangers were brought in to search for the family, and it took about two weeks before anything new happened in the case, Shawn Ray Hudson said.
On a Saturday after she attended a church vigil praying to find her son, Bonilla got the news they had found his remains, she said.
“I just sat and hoped that it was not them and it was not my child,” she said.
Two forensic pathologists told the jury that due to “thermal trauma” — exposure to extreme heat — no DNA could be extracted from the limited number of bone fragments and teeth recovered from the burn pit where they were found. However, they were able to determine at least two adults, one being a female, and one “sub-adult” between the ages of 3 and 6 were excavated from the burn pit.
Testimony from the witness stand and from a lengthy audio recording made by Texas Ranger David Chauvin revealed investigators found pieces of a car trunk liner and a cell phone linked to Satterfield eight days after the family disappeared.
The family is adamant the deaths didn’t have anything to do with a burglary in Angleton, the mafia or drugs, Bonilla said.
“It was said that Maya and Baby Ray are dead because of my son, but he would have never put his family in danger,” Bonilla said.
Ray Shawn Hudson made some mistakes, but he was a man of faith who should not be judged harshly because of how he died, said his aunt, Juanita Ortega.
“Ray was raised in the church. Ray was raised in the Word of God,” Ortega said. “He was always in church from a baby til the day he died. Ray made bad choices in his life. Yes, we all do. We’re not perfect, but he was not a bad person.”
