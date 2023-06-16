ANGLETON — A benefit for area law enforcement officers and their families will include fried fish with a side of cornhole.

We Got Your 6, Raybion Cornhole and the Brazoria County Peace Officers Association are working together to put on the Badge Throwdown featuring cornhole, a silent auction and a fish fry.

Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at (979) 237-0145.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.