Hester Hoke earned the most points this academic year in the Brazosport College Strive2Drive program. Hoke's name was incorrect in a story in Friday's edition of The Facts.
Correction
Tags
gaylamurphy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Born to help: Dr. Nicholas Creel closes his office doors after 45 years
- Friends and family mourn loss of Angleton woman struck by truck
- Brazoria bank robbers sentenced
- Rosewood fire consumes attached garage
- Updates: Luby's is still open, Sweeny water woes and Freeport street repair
- Ships walk it off in 9 innings
- Rosewood fire consumes attached garage
- RALLY ’CATS: Angleton takes Game 1 of bidistrict series with late-game heroics
- Late run has Brazoswood on verge of clinching postseason berth
- Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low
Images
Commented
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)
- Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)
- Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)
- ACCLAIMS: An iconic food stand's future; a unique egg hunt; ignoring voters' will (3)
- Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)
- BYRON YORK: Bragg keeps promise with indictment (2)
- Nigerian Americans Seek Co-Sponsors for H.Res.82 and Advocate for the Persecuted in Nigeria (1)
- Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt (1)
- Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)
- GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)
- Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)
- DIRTY WORK: Popular Richwood Community Garden needs more helping hands (1)
- School-choice fight isn't over, Abbott says (1)
- Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)
- City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)
- Weber tries again on school bills (1)
- Our Viewpoint: 10 Commandments display in classrooms will not lessen danger (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- ELECTION Q&A: Kincannon latest to challenge Pirtle for port seat
- Office Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed
- Freeport LNG responds to residents, lays out corrective measures taken since June 8 explosion
- When in Rome: County Judge and wife share their holy experience visiting Vatican City
- ELECTION Q&A: Brown, Durham vie to be Richwood's next mayor
- FACTS' ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL: MVPs made a name for themselves
- ELECTION Q&A: Challenger, Yearsin compete for open Richwood council seat
- FACTS' ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL: Superlative honorees were cornerstones to their teams
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Legal Notices
#E-20-UW-48-000
+ 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.