LAKE JACKSON — City Council gave a contractor a second chance after an employee violated the burn agreement for the Northwood Phase 4 construction.
When the issue came before council at its meeting last week, Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Will Ammons vouched for Chad Crisp, owner of Crisp Materials, who was responsible for implementing a planned burn to clear trees and debris on the Northwood subdivision property.
The employee left in charge decided to start the burn without digging a pit and using an incinerator, which provides a cold air curtain that would have lessened the amount of smoke associated with the fire. The resulted smoke alarmed nearby residents and the Lake Jackson, Richwood and Clute fire departments being called out.
“I was out of town,” Crisp told council about what happened when the job started on the property. “I just told him to go out there and clean up and tidy stuff up. I guess he took it upon himself to try to get a little bit more work done.”
Council members sought assurances from Crisp that the city guidelines will be followed moving forward, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“My question is, you have a business and if I owned a business, I would make sure that all the instructions or how this burn is supposed to happen would be passed on to all the workers that way when they show up and start to work,” Councilman Vinay Singhania said. “That’s not very good business practice. How can you assure me that things have changed and you did any kind of training?”
Crisp’s employee received a $400 citation for the violation, which he paid out of his pocket, and the business owner assured council he had also reviewed the guidelines for the burn with him.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth, who was acting as mayor pro tem during the meeting, wanted to know the cost to taxpayers incurred because of the burn and call to the fire department.
Record requests would have to be submitted for a total cost, but fire departments were on the scene for about two hours and Crisp’s employee remained on fire watch for the rest of the night, Ammons said.
The burn covered in the incident was only a small portion of the total area needing to be cared for, Crisp said.
No state rules were violated, and Ammons believed the issue could be handled in-house, he said.
The equipment costs and personnel costs incurred from the incident would fall on Crisp Materials and Reg Aplin of Aplin Homes, who owns the property, Seth said.
“I think we recognize that our standards of this firm far exceeded what TCEQ required. We did that for a reason,” Seth said. “There’s a chain of command and there’s also a chain of responsibility for it. I can’t make a motion, but I for one say let’s move on. Once the costs have been calculated and nothing comes out of the taxpayer’s pocket, I personally am inclined to move on. To me, that’s a second chance that everybody deserves a little bit of grace. I’m not inclined to a third chance.”
A motion to allow the company to continue to burn passed unanimously.
In other business, City Attorney Sherri Russell brought a discussion to deter developers from clear-cutting property by charging $100 an acre for violations. Initially, ordinances in larger cities top the fee at $200 an acre, which Russell said seemed egregious to her.
After a bit of discussion, council members agreed the fine should be a huge deterrence and the $200 per acre fee would be more effective. They asked Russell to come back to the next regular meeting with the first read for an ordinance with that adjustment in it.
More funds were taken out of the contingency budget to pay for unexpected costs from moving the incomplete downtown construction during the holiday season to lessen the burden on businesses.
Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth estimates the work to be completed by April and says businesses and contractors are working together to fast-track the progress, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.