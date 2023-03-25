FREEPORT — Citing anonymous complaints, Ward A Councilman Jeff Peña pointed to those enforcing city codes as standing in the way of the city’s growth.
Meeting in special session Monday after Peña’s agenda items did not reach city officials by their prescribed deadline, discussion of how codes were being enforced became contentious when Mayor Brooks Bass challenged the real reason he believes those called out for code violations are complaining.
Pena first accused code officials of acting in a manner that was now “pro-Freeport” and called on officials to be removed if they stand in the way of growth. He named City Manager Tim Kelty, Assistant City Manager Lance Petty, Building and Code Director Kacey Roman and Finance Director Cathy Ezell as possible options for the chopping block if a “changing of the guard” is necessary.
“I get a lot of calls of people jumping up and down — business owners and residents,” Peña said. “But there’s a lot that are staying silent because they’re afraid of the retaliation from City Hall. That is a fact. I’m not making that up.”
Bass countered that he also receives many calls from residents unhappy with code enforcement, but the problem is not with the city staff.
“I get phone calls, too, gentlemen, and when I ask them — and let’s take code for an example because that seems to be the kind of fun we’re talking about tonight,” Bass said. “I said, ‘Are they wrong?’ ‘Well, they’re very book smart!’ And I said, ‘Are they wrong with their advising you?’ and they change the subject again. This happened at least four different times when I got phone calls complaining about code.”
“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say they’re terrible and then that they’re doing a good job.”
Bass also invited those afraid to file official complaints to come forward, suggesting that claim also lacked merit, and chastised Peña for targeting staff members by name.
“I think making a point is important, but I think when you threaten people’s jobs, then it’s a totally different direction,” Bass said.
Councilman Mario Muraira, whose acquiescence to Peña’s agenda agenda allowed the special meeting to take place, called for some sort of middle ground to be reached on code enforcement. He respects the work of Roman, he said, but hoped there was a way to not discourage business owners through common sense code.
The other three agenda items proffered by Peña yielded no action, with the councilman withdrawing them from consideration. They included a desire to make public the investigation into former councilman Troy Brimage’s development agreements with the city, use of eminent domain in procuring the East End neighborhood by Port Freeport and “the proper procedures related to open session and executive session during City Council meetings.”
A closed session about the Brimage matter, which is in litigation, convinced Peña he would get his wish soon enough, so he dropped that agenda item.
“In consideration for the discussions that were had that there will be transparency here soon enough with regards to these reports, I am happy to withdraw that particular agenda item,” Peña said.
Another litigious situation also resulted in no action by council. Port Freeport’s use of eminent domain for East End properties, over which the city has sued the port, led to agreement from the council that they were not happy with the handling of the affair. Most of the actions took place before they were in office and not much could be done at this time, they said.
Acting City Attorney David Olson of Olson and Olson said that the city was taking steps with the Port Board to resolve matters to any extent possible. A special meeting regarding the matter was later scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
Muraira and Peña dropped the final agenda item after Olson told them it was not against the law to exclude Kelty from the closed-door meetings, indicating they planned to continue the maneuver so long as they held the votes.
Four hours earlier, during the regular meeting, council received a request to annex land into the Freeport Municipal Utility District No. 1 by a company named Aylesbury LTD, held by land developer Clinton Wong. Debate ensued over the approval to perform the annexation after the council had not received communications from Aylesbury beforehand and the MUD district had not been developed in the manner that had been promised going back over five years.
“We specifically excluded the 13 acres from the MUD so he could start working on the urban renewal property,” Bass said. “We’re not against building homes in Freeport. We welcome him to build homes in Freeport. On all that land he owns across from the high school, I’d love to see him put in an H-E-B over there, but yet, he hasn’t done so.”
Peña sought to approve the annexation, citing the need for additional housing, despite not being contacted as the liaison for the MUD by Wong or the company. The remainder of the council was not swayed, however.
“Jeff, I agree with the mayor. He should come before us, Wong, or set up a meeting,” Muraira said. “He should have contacted you. We should have had some form of communication.”
Bass and other council members expressed they were open to revisiting the request, but would need further communications with Aylesbury.
In other business, the council heard a report from Mike Darlow of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott regarding the collection of delinquent taxes and court fines and fees. Following the presentation, the council voted to renew the firm’s contract to continue pursuing the collection of such “receivables” for the city.
A decision was made to update the master fee schedule for officers working for the Freeport Police Department who volunteered to work security for special events, raising the fees to $45 per hour, which is paid by the event. Multiple representatives were also appointed, respectively, to the Board of Adjustments, the Historic Main Street Advisory Board and the Senior Citizen Committee to fill vacant seats. Lastly, the appointment of a subcommittee to solicit plans for a proposed new recreation center was tabled to a future meeting.
