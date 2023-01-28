ANGLETON
The first steps in Brazoria County’s new courthouse complex are over a year along now, and the new administration building is taking shape. Residents will soon see ceramic and metal tiles begin to cover the purple and brown exteriors that officials hope will match the aesthetic of the existing structures.
SpawGlass is the company contracted to build the new 150,000-square-foot structure, which will house a lot of county business and officials, including the county judge, commissioner’s court and, at least temporarily, a majority of its trials.
“Then we have the addition to the 1976 addition. We have the demolition and remodeling of the ’76 addition. That’s going to go into the first quarter of 2025,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said, referring to the current courthouse, which will be known as the Brazoria County Justice Center.
Sebesta was touring the construction, taking note of where his office will be on the fourth floor of the building, having been reelected in November.
Following the completion of the addition, a skywalk between the courthouse and administration building is planned to be built. A remodeling of the west annex will follow. As of now, the administration building is the focus.
“There’s five stories and then also the penthouse that you see up above,” SpawGlass Superintendent Charles Hunter said.
For anyone conjuring up visions of Eva Gabor pre-Green Acres, the penthouse in question will actually be structures on the very top of the roof that house mechanical units for the functions of the building, which will be using a massive amount of equipment for heating, cooling, digital assets and more.
Inspections are being done and the crews are getting ready to keep moving up the building, floor by floor, Hunter said, installing both sides of the Sheetrock that will constitute most of its walls. It’s a process that’s expected to be performed on the fourth floor this week. The ceilings in the lower floors are being closed at the same time.
“Within the next six weeks, we’re projected to start some of the minimal finishes that we can do without having conditioned air moving,” Hunter said.
The current plan is to finish the courtroom portions of the building in a simple fashion and then bring the district judges over in the last quarter of 2023 as the current courthouse undergoes its remodel and additions. Once that is finished, they will go back and the areas will become the new homes of county clerk and the tax office in 2025.
One of the rooms will stand out, however.
“We do have one courtroom which will be a mock-up courtroom that will mimic what we will install in the Justice Center project, and that one’s in the front of the building, but they will all have a similar layout to what they’ll look like in the Justice Center,” SpawGlass Project Manager Matthew Fontaine said.
The judges will have the opportunity to see that courtroom and offer any further comment before their new workplaces are finalized. There will be an attempt to reuse as much of the furniture and materials as possible.
“All jurors will come into this building and be sent to the jury and paneling room. Once they’re assigned to their courts, they’ll go through the skyway and go to the courts that they’ve been assigned to,” Sebesta said, gesturing towards the large room.
Part of housing the temporary courts will include building a detention center for defendants, which has a special mesh interior built into the walls for security.
A drive-thru is being built into the side of the building for the Tax Office to use once it moves into the administration building. Another relocation will be Information Systems, which is currently housed in a building on the campus, but will be moving to the fifth floor.
“Right now they are in that ancient, low-lying building that’s been added onto — I think it’s three different buildings,” Sebesta said. “It is bulldozer ready.
“It’s just been added onto and added onto,” he said, saying the last addition was made in the mid-’70s. “It’s been almost 50 years since that building’s been touched.”
A related data center will have its own dedicated air conditioning units to keep the equipment at the correct temperature since the technology is expected to create great amounts of heat.
The third floor, in addition to housing the county’s Human Resources department, will have the Commissioners’ Courtroom, with more than 160 fixed seats, while the jury and paneling room can accommodate more than 260 in stadium-style seating.
“This can also be used for jury and paneling as well, so it can be dual use,” Sebesta said of the commissioners’ courtroom.
The new building will feature three elevators for its five floors, one for employees and two for the public. Escalators will also be available next to the stairs. A large pit currently sits in the floor of the lobby where the machinery will be installed.
The lobby will feature a lot of glass and terrazzo with a cafe around the edges on the third floor that will serve staff and visitors. A large county seal will be inlaid in the floor as an accent. Skylights will allow for additional sun to reach visitors.
To accomplish all of this, SpawGlass has about 150 employees on site, setting glass, erecting walls and placing insulation. With the county finally seeing more rain — nearly every day in the upcoming week has a chance of precipitation in the forecast — they have found themselves making sure all of those employees are busy, whether its taking advantage of clear skies or finishing the interior.
The entire project is modeled with software in 3D so crews can access them from a tablet. These models enable SpawGlass to find problems before they turn into issues in the field, saving the crew time and money.
“It’s everything from the ground to the roof that’s modeled. You know, if there’s a piece of ductwork and the fire line and they’re clashing, they can run a clash detection so that it shows us there’s an issue before it starts construction,” Hunter said.
Construction began in November 2021. The county is hoping to cut the ribbon on the building by this fall with SpawGlass saying its timeline is to finalize construction at the end of August.
