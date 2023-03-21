ANGLETON — A slew of requests by county department heads to fill open positions received a more welcome reception during the most recent Brazoria County Commissioners Court meeting, which has been slow to thaw its hiring freeze adopted in place since last fall.
Being able to continue conducting business efficiently as departments see more vacancies and those that existed have remained unfilled.
Brazoria County Clerk Joyce Hudman is anxious to hire a senior deputy clerk amid the pending departure of the current employee. It would take about a month to fill the job after the woman retired Friday, Hudman said.
“Even with this position approved, you will still have vacant county court records positions?” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Yes, I will still have the supervisor position and another position in collections that I won’t hire for until I come back to this court,” she responded.
Hudman also sought to fill second senior deputy clerk position, that one vacant for more than two months and would require a budget adjustment.
“The next position I’d like to hire for is one that was vacated Jan. 4,” Hudman said. “I’d like to hire for both positions now, because someone has to leave the office to temporarily work the vacant position. That’ll take two people away from our office.”
Commissioners approved filling both positions.
Tax Assessor-Collector Kristin Bulanek asked to fill two clerk positions and adjust the budget in the face of attrition.
“I recently had two ladies leave me for higher pay. If approved, we will put one position in the Pearland East office, and the other in the Pearland West office,” she said. “This will make both offices fully staffed. After filling these two positions, I will still have five vacant positions.”
Her requests received unanimous approval.
Dina Brown, senior administrator of Brazoria County’s Bail Bond Board, brought back a request to hire a senior office assistant denied last year.
“When I presented this to you in 2022, I gave you an explanation of the work that we do in the bail bond office, and it was much to your surprise of all the work that occurred in our office,” Brown said. “We do need to hire for this position. We have a lot of crime occurring in the area, and we also cover crime from other counties. Now more than ever, we require two employees.
“When we started, we had 18 bond companies, and now we have 20. I foresee that more bonding companies will join Brazoria County, which will require more workers in the office. We get all this work daily, and I hope you will let me hire for this position.”
Sebesta pointed out Brown is the department’s only employee, meaning it had to close when she wasn’t there.
“There’s no one who is able to do the work that I do,” Brown said.
The request also received approval without objection.
Veterans Service Officer Sonya Broadway asked an assistant’s post vacated Feb. 17 be filled amid an increasing workload.
“On the first day of this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs did a wonderful thing: they implemented a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins law,” she began. “Vietnam veterans had been exposed to toxins that can kill, and VA is now giving them benefits. At a time when most of the country’s veterans service offices are requesting more workers to process these letters requesting benefits, I’m asking to hire for a vacant assistant position.”
“I want to make sure everyone who enters my office and wants an appointment gets an appointment — an assistant would help me do that,” she said. “Right now my schedule is booked several weeks out.”
Commissioners approved her request without any questions.
Sebesta has a basic test on whether to approve a position being filled, he said.
“The No. 1 thing I look at is if it’s in the budget we approved,” he said. “After that, I look at if the elected official making the request needs to hire. If the motion meets both of these, I vote yes.”
In other business, commissioners considered a request to make improvements to a pair of roads.
“This is about River Road and Forest Loop,” County Engineer Matt Hanks said. “The residents have requested renovations to the roads. We sent a survey to residents to see if they’d like asphalt or low-maintenance county road standard. For River Road, it was 4-1 in favor of improving the road, and 4-0 in favor of the asphalt over the low-maintenance material. For Forest Loop, it was 7-2 in favor of building the road, and 7-0 in favor of asphalt.”
The roads are in the flood-prone area between the Brazos River and Holiday Lakes.
“Thank you for all the work you’ve done,” Commissioner David Linder said. “This will not only give folks new streets, but help with the drainage.”
The motion passed without discussion.
