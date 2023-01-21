ANGLETON — In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the federal government decided to take action to avoid another disaster of such epic proportions by having the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development distribute funds for infrastructure improvements.
Over the last five years, the responsibility for those funds funneled down to the Houston-Galveston Area Council which decided to distribute them through the Texas General Land Office. Many Brazoria County have submitted their grant requests with hopes of funding projects such as the repair of their sewer systems and drainage improvements.
However, the GLO funds have a significant limitation — they are only available to cities over a certain size. Smaller communities are still being given an opportunity to vie for funds, however, as they are submitting requests to Brazoria County. Projects from these towns and the county, itself, will be competing for about $40 million of the funds.
The final requirements for submitting project proposals were hashed out Wednesday, as the rapidly approaching deadline that cities must meet is Jan. 27.
“We met with Carr, Riggs and Ingram which is our grant administrator, and went over the requirements and went over the timelines for looking at all of these projects,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The requirements match the federal requirements of the larger cities in needing to be applied for hazard mitigation, creating a safer environment in the event of a natural disaster, like Harvey. They also must benefit low or middle income areas or populations with more than half of the project.
“One thing I learned decades ago— anytime you receive funding, there are fish hooks in it. You have to go through and identify all of the requirements that you need to meet,” Sebesta said.
Whereas larger cities had preset grant amounts that they have applied for, unfortunately not everyone will likely come away from the county distribution happy. There are not enough funds for all of the project requests which are already submitted, let alone those that will drop by next Friday.
“The amount of the grants is, I think it was $43 million, which some of that will have to go to the grant administrators so let’s just round it off at about $40 million,” Sebesta said.
What cities receive will be based upon whether their submission is approved and for how much.
“I know from what my department head has told me, we’ve had over $100 million in requests thus far, so not everybody will be funded,” Sebesta said.
The decisions on what projects will be funded will start in early February as they sift through the documents. Commissioners are hoping for an approval of those decisions by the end of March and a quick turnaround to hand over the money as soon as it’s sent to the county.
“I can’t tell you when the checks will be written. I can’t answer that. But we’re hoping to have the projects identified by the end of March,” Sebesta said.
