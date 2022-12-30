ANGLETON
Cathy Campbell is leaving the treasurer’s office counting her blessings after 22 years of service.
With 18 years experience in banking operations and administration before serving 14 years as deputy treasurer and the last eight as Brazoria County treasurer, Campbell says her banking career led her to work for the county.
As her second four-year term as county treasurer ends Saturday, Campbell has plenty of plans for her retirement, she said.
“I’m just ready. I have a lot of projects around my house that I’ve been saving up. I’m going to do some traveling. My sister has made plans for me. I’ll spend some time with my mom,” Campbell said. “One of the biggest things that I want to do is spend time with the ladies that are retiring with me. We never got to do things together because we always had to work, so we’re planning a trip and all kinds of fun stuff.”
Those ladies are Chief Deputy Cristy Park and assistant treasurer Audrey Burnshaussen. Between the three of them, they have 74 years of service, Campbell said.
Park worked under Campbell’s predecessor, Sharon Reynolds.
“I test drove her and said ‘That’s who I want,’” Campbell said, recalling when she put her team together. “I cannot say enough about how wonderful they are.”
An example of how closely the staff worked together is when Park and Campbell partnered to do research for one of their retirees. They were able to get him everything he needed to get his Medicare disability and eventually a lifesaving transplant, Campbell said as tears welled up with the memory.
“Over the years, the treasurer’s office has taken up so many new responsibilities with the toll road project, with all the government programs that are out there now and natural disasters,” Campbell said. “Anything that involves money involves this office. Everything flows. With the staff that I had, we were able to take on the challenge of all those extra responsibilities with just the four people that we did have, without having to add extra people. To me, that’s a great accomplishment and says a lot of my staff that they went the extra mile to get the job done.”
Angela Dees will be sworn in Sunday as Campbell’s successor.
One staff member making the transition with Dees will be Alison Brooks. She has 12 years with the county, so Dees will have one seasoned employee to help, Campbell said.
Dees has been coming in every day to learn how the office operates, Campbell said.
“We’ve done a lot of legwork. It should be a smooth transition,” Campbell said. “There is a lot to learn. I think most people have no idea what all the county treasurer does. I think she will do an amazing job. She comes from a long line of bankers herself. Many years ago, I worked with her dad.”
The position has meant a lot to Campbell, she said.
“It was like it was meant for me to be here. With all of my banking, it was like it was meant for me to have it. I know that sounds silly, but it was tailor-made for me,” Campbell said. “It’s been great. It’s been wonderful to come to a job for 22 years that I love.”
Campbell loves crunching numbers and going to work. The job has challenges. Every day is a new day; it’s not mundane, she said. It’s almost like being a firefighter where they put out little fires everywhere, she said.
“I’m very proud of the job that I’ve done. I feel like I faithfully executed the duties that I was elected to do,” Campbell said. “I followed the Constitution and all of the statutory laws that govern this office. I feel like I’ve been the best steward possible for basically being the watchdog of the county’s funds. I have, in my eight years of treasurer, earned over $13 million in interest on the funds that were in my custody to put back into the county’s coffers. I’m proud about that.”
The most difficult part is the burden of being in charge of all the county’s money, she said.
It will be difficult to change her routine, but she’s looking forward to it and leaves with a grateful heart, Campbell said.
“I will walk out of here with my head held high,” she said. “Thank you for letting me do a job that I absolutely love and putting your trust in me.”
