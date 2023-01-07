The West Columbia area will be able to participate in recycling again thanks to the efforts of Wendy Irwin, public affairs representative for the Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. Irwin brought a recycling provider to town this week and is throwing company support behind the endeavor to get the West Columbia area to recycle again.
“This area doesn’t have a sustainable recycling solution, so I have been trying to think of a solution for many years by talking to different people,” Irwin said. “I heard about Recyclops from my co-worker in Port Arthur. The Golden Triangle area is rural and uses Recyclops so I thought it was worth a try to reach out to the company and see if they can come to Brazoria County. West Columbia has always been a big supporter of recycling and currently doesn’t have a recycling provider, so I thought I could start there.”
The last time West Columbia participated in a recycling program was in 2019, West Columbia City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
“I was excited when the city could offer curbside recycling,” Sutherland said. “Was it perfect? No, but it was a way to hopefully keep things from getting into the landfill.”
Too many residents put things that weren’t recyclable in the recycle bins, which contaminated the whole load, she said.
“There was just too much contamination to keep recycling,” Sutherland said. “I hated that it got to be too expensive for the city … because it’s real hard to reinstitute that habit. So, I’ve always been on the lookout, even when visiting other countries. I’m very anxious to see what Recyclops has to offer.”
Recyclops is based in Salt Lake City and has employees located all over the country. That business model allows the company to drastically minimize its carbon footprint as well as provide curbside recycling to rural areas like West Columbia.
Dennis Wise, vice president of sales and business development, will be visiting West Columbia and Columbia Lakes this week to explain his company’s recycling program and answer questions.
“It’s really a call to those folks that feel that recycling is important,” Wise said. “The more waste going into your landfill, the more it’s going to cost. You can lower that cost of tipping fees by making sure that items that can be recycled, are pulled out and recycled.”
The Recyclops program is based on a monthly fee charged through individual contracts. Each home will decide whether to participate in the program and be billed for recycling.
“The participation rate is much lower, but the contamination rate is almost zero,” Wise said. “It’s really about appealing to those folks who already know it’s the right thing to do.”
The cost to participate is $12 a month.
An incentive to join is CP Chem will pay $2 a month for the first year for the first 500 people who sign contracts with Recyclops. In effect, those homeowners will only pay $10 a month for a year. Wise said he anticipates signing up the first 500 people by mid-February.
West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon said she was sorry to see the recycling program end because that was one of her original campaign goals.
“I am very grateful to Wendy Irwin and CPChem for continuing to pursue viable recycling options for our communities,” Kincannon said.
Irwin said CPChem is committed to recycling and encourages neighbors in Columbia Lakes, Gayle Estates and the West Columbia area to participate in the Recyclops program.
“Plastic products are essential to our daily lives but need to be disposed of properly,” she said. “Recycling, reusing or repurposing is the best way to dispose of plastic. Chevron Phillips Chemical is actively working toward the American Chemistry Council pledge that states 100 percent of plastic packaging will be reused, recycled or recovered by 2040. Bringing recycling to rural communities is one more step towards this goal.”
West Columbia is the only city west of the Brazos that does not have a recycling program. Currently, the Bar X subdivision, Brazoria and Sweeny have recycling contracts.
Sutherland is eager to learn more about Recyclops and understands all aspects of the cost of recycling or letting things go straight to the landfill, she said.
“Even though it may cost us a little more now, it’s going to cost more eventually,” she said. “I think we, as residents and citizens, need to wake up to the fact that we need to do something. We need to be open to opportunities. Let’s give it a try and see how it works. We need to be better stewards to our environment because the situation is not going to get any better.”
Sutherland added, “If you want the convenience, it will cost a little money. It’s going to cost our kids and our grandkids.
“Convenience is going to cost us — money when we buy it and money when we have to dispose of it.”
To learn more about the company, visit its website at recyclops.com.
