SWEENY — Multiple groups in Sweeny are partnering up to try to make things safer for children walking to school.
Sweeny ISD, the city government and the Rotary Club are teaming up — along with financial support from some local businesses — to revamp and expand the city’s crosswalks in many high-traffic areas, converting them from standard two-white lines to parallel reflective rectangles across the road with glass beading to help them be seen by commuters.
This has especially been on the mind of officials since a student was reportedly struck by an administrator while walking to school on Ashley Wilson Road earlier in the year.
Both Phillips 66 and Chevron Phillips have decided to assist the Rotary Club, which annually tries to find a project to benefit the community, Rotarian Wendy Irwin said. The city council gave permission for the project to move forward at their December meeting.
Their annual fundraisers and the corporate sponsorship will be used to install these new, more visible crossings.
“Rotary Club and Phillips 66 went in 50/50 to come up with $4,000 of a budget to put towards the installation of approximately 15 crosswalks throughout the city,” City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said. Pointing out the lack of sidewalks and open ditches in many parts of Sweeny, she indicated that it was a safety issue for students, given the school district’s policy that children within two miles of their school generally may not be bussed.
Most of the crosswalks are planned for residential neighborhoods, but they will be used for all three schools.
Those 15 crosswalks will be spread across about nine different locations according to Sweeny ISD Superintendent and rotarian Daniel Fuller with up to four appearing in some intersections. He also says they’d like to add one to the parking lot of the Junior High School.
Some specific locations include Elm Street where an apartment complex sits across from the district’s administration building, two near the Junior High School where roads connect to Ashley Wilson Road, the intersection down Elm Street near the district’s bus facility and the connecting road on the other side.
Few of the prospective crossings will be over Texas Department of Transportation roads, such as on Main Street where a crossing guard is utilized, but there will be an effort to conform all of them to the department’s guidelines.
“We’re hoping to get volunteers from our school and both of our companies to do the labor, because that’s part of what rotarians do,” Irwin, who is also employee of Chevron Phillips, said. “We give back to the community, so we’re going to give back our sweat equity.” The use of volunteer labor could save the project a lot of needed funds, given the costs involved for the specialty reflective paint, which can cost $60-70 per gallon, as well as the beads.
The crosswalks will be low-tech, but effective according to officials. “It’s limited— it’s not going to be a push-button crosswalk or anything like that,” Fuller said. “Right now it’s not reflective paint and it’s just two stripes of paint where people would walk between those.
What we’re looking at doing is we’re really focusing on trying to brighten and utilize reflective paint, because we find that drivers oftentimes can’t see what’s on the roadway now until they’re right on it.”
While there will not be funding to have these crosswalks manned, the move is a temporary means of providing safe routes to school and different entities are trying to modernize the city’s sidewalks through outside funding, Koskiniemi said.
The cost sharing program that the city is focusing on at the moment is an 80/20 split that the transportation department typically makes available biannually, though this is the first year Koskiniemi’s seen in which a city can be reimbursed for engineering costs, she said.
“TxDoT recently did a call for new projects and the deadline for the pre-application is January 27 and that’s under transportation alternatives, so that’s going to be sidewalks and accessibility,” Koskiniemi said. “So the school district and the city are each applying for projects so we can maximize what can be done in the city.”
Of course, all this effort will come to nothing if the crosswalks aren’t used by Sweeny students, so Fuller says an educational program will be implemented in the district to make sure kids know to use them.
“This is something we see as a very urgent issue,” Koskiniemi said.
