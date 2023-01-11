WHARTON — The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield got under way Monday morning, 4 1/2 years after an Angleton family was last seen.
The burned remains of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 5; his mother Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; were discovered in a burn pit in East Wharton County near Burr six days after the family disappeared June 10, 2018.
Satterfield, 41, is accused of killing Baby Ray with a 9mm bullet on property owned by Henry Floyd. Satterfield pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentionally shooting the boy. The prosecutors decided not to try Satterfield on charges of allegedly killing the parents at this time.
With about 80 people in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court courtroom, including roughly a dozen members of Maya Rivera’s family, opening arguments began with Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison setting the stage in her opening statements.
On the last day anyone had seen the deceased, Allison told jurors, the boy was looking forward to his fifth birthday the next day, June 11.
“He never saw his big party planned for that Saturday,” she said.
Allison asked the jury to consider the following:
On the last day of his life, Baby Ray witnessed his mother being shot. He had screamed and was then shot because he had seen too much, the DA said.
She said Satterfield lured the family to Floyd’s property with the promise of taking them fishing. When they arrived at the property, Maya and Baby Ray stayed in the car while Ray Shawn went to find Satterfield. Maya reportedly neither liked nor trusted Satterfield, who apparently met her husband in prison.
Allison conjectured the mother finally got out of the car to look for Ray Shawn, who had been gone for a long time. Satterfield supposedly invited her to go to the back of the property, where the burn pit was located. In the pit was Ray Shawn’s dead body, and it was on fire.
The DA asked the jury to believe Maya Rivera was shot and killed. With Baby Ray probably screaming, Satterfield possibly went to the car, took Baby Ray out, and shot him in the back of the head, Allison argued.
The DA said Satterfield took sheets and pulled the bodies of the mother and her son into the trunk of her car, drove them to the burn pit and tossed them in. Maya’s personal property from the car also was thrown into the fire.
Satterfield then took the car and abandoned it under a bridge, Allison said. After doing so, a man saw him walking and gave him a ride to Wharton and eventually to the Crown Inn Motel, 1303 N. Richmond Road, she said.
Maya Rivera did not show up for work June 12 and failed to pick up her mother, Frances, for a doctor appointment June 13. The search for the family began when her mother filed a missing persons report with the Angleton Police Department.
After Allison finished her sequence of events, defense attorney Brian Lacour got his turn, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, now we want to tell you the rest of the story.”
“Evidence has to match the statements,” Lacour said. “Law enforcement did a poor job investigating and gathering evidence.”
He admonished the jury to “look at this case through the lens of beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Lacour said Henry Floyd called 911 because he was afraid the families were going to come onto his property in search of their loved ones. Floyd reportedly went with a Texas Ranger and a Wharton County sheriff’s deputy to search the property.
He said the Ranger called the Rosenberg Police Department to determine if Satterfield, who was in a Rosenberg jail on a drug charge, had made any phone calls. Lacour said Floyd got nervous (because he and Satterfield had talked) and eventually took the officers to the burn pit.
Lacour said evidence will show Floyd and his son Ryan were accomplices, but were given immunity by the state for their testimony.
The first witness, Frances Rivera, said she last saw her daughter, Baby Rae and Ray Shawn, who all lived with her, as they were leaving the house to go to church June 10. Speaking of Baby Ray, she said, “I would have hugged him longer if I’d known that would be the last time.”
The family left in Maya Rivera’s gray or silver 2015 Hyundai Genesis, her mother said, the same car Satterfield was later driving when stopped and arrested by Rosenberg police.
A number of things happened after that Sunday that gave Rivera cause for concern. First, the trio did not show up Monday to celebrate Baby Ray’s fifth birthday with cake and ice cream. Second, on Tuesday, Maya did not pick up her mother to take her to a doctor appointment to discuss her eligibility for a liver transplant. And third, Maya did not report to work at the Dow wellness center for two days.
Based on all that, Frances Rivera filed a missing person report.
Under cross-examination by Lacour, Frances Rivera said Maya was 16 when she met Ray Shawn, and Baby Ray was born while his father was in prison, which is where Ray Shawn and Satterfield met.
Rivera later went to the Floyd property off Floyd Road.
“It was scary. I was shaking. I fell to the ground,” she testified.
Kelly Armstrong, Maya’s supervisor at the wellness center in Dow’s Texas Innovation Center in Lake Jackson, said Maya was well-liked, and did not miss work without notifying her so her massage therapy appointments could be rescheduled. When Maya didn’t show up for work a second day in a row and did not respond to texts and phone calls, Armstrong testified she called another place Maya worked, a chiropractor, and finally human resources to find her emergency contact, which was her mother.
Michelle Guzman, a Brazoria County adult probation officer and relative of the Rivera’s by marriage, testified a Facebook post by Maya’s sister caused her concern, as did her dissatisfaction with the Angleton Police Department’s efforts to find Maya. Guzman undertook her own search, which included a call to the Brazoria County District Attorney, whom she credits with raising the level of interest in finding the missing family, Guzman testified.
Rosenberg Police Officer Josh Manriquez, who pulled over and arrested Satterfield on June 14, said officers questioned the driver about why he was driving a car that was not his. He told Manriquez it had been loaned to him, the officer testified.
The trial resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
