DANBURY — Speculation as to whether it is legal for a city council member to also serve as a volunteer firefighter has prompted a response by city officials.
City Council presented a proclamation at Thursday’s meeting after concerns of a possible conflict of interest was brought up. Councilman Rocky Hicks, who is up for reelection on today’s ballot, has been affiliated with Liverpool Volunteer Fire Department and it has been previously reported that Councilman Gordon Hatthorn, who city voters elected to city council last year, has served at least 11 years on the Danbury Volunteer Fire Department.
Phone calls attempts Friday to verify which council members currently serve as firefighters were unsuccessful.
A quorum was not present at the meeting, so the proclamation has not been officially adopted by the city.
Though there are currently no laws against volunteer safety officials serving on city councils, some people believe it is in the best interest to not allow that, Mayor Sue Powell said.
“Our city’s attorney suggested that we have this because whether it is or not mandatory, it could be in some cases,” she said.
City attorneys Olson and Olson suggested that the city create a proclamation to allow firefighters to serve as members of the council just as a precautionary measure, as it may be seen as “Dual Office Holding” which holding two civil offices of salary, Powell said.
Holding more than one office is prohibited by the state of Texas, according to the Texas Municipal League website.
A public officer, unlike a public employee, exercises a sovereign function of government largely independent of the control of others for the public benefit, according to the site.
If the proposed proclamation passes council, worries that a firefighter serving on the council would have to step down from one of his positions will go away, Powell said.
“Our attorneys suggested we do this, just in case. He will not have to step down,” she said. “There’s been some controversy over it lately in the media and stuff that different people are saying you need it. Other people are saying you don’t. Our city attorney works with some other municipalities and other municipalities where they’re creating this proclamation.”
The Danbury Fire Department as part of the emergency services district is a political subdivision established from the Texas Health and Safety Code, which provides emergency, medical and fire protection services, Powell said.
This could potentially allow members to continue to serve the community in both capacities, ensuring the council is well-represented and the community is well-served, she said.
