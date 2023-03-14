DANBURY — After checking the city’s computer security, Chief Randy Rhyne recommended moving forward with taking steps to protect their network.
He didn’t think he was telling the City Council anything they didn’t already know when he said that the city and police’s security for it’s IT system was inadequate, Rhyne said. This prompted him to look around for someone local and certified to provide service. The city’s current provider out of Pearland is not certified and made it clear they did not plan to become so in the future.
Drew Davenport of Square3, an information technology service provider headquartered in Lake Jackson had attended the Feb. 28 meeting to speak to the council. Rhyne said he’d had Davenport check the system which, as it stands, is not up to code.
“I don’t really know what was proposed in the past, and I’m not going to throw rocks in the past because I don’t know what information they were given, but I can ensure you that what we have now is not even close to being approved by the state of Texas and the Criminal Justice Information System,” Rhyne said.
One item Rhyne brought up was the use of ransomware software to hold smaller cities “hostage,” by hacking into vulnerable civil networks and not allowing the local government back in unless they receive a payout.
“We literally have nothing in our arsenal right now that prohibits anybody from dialing into the system and taking over y’all’s financial books, as well as all of my stuff that I’m attached to with the state and the Feds,” Rhyne said. “That’s just totally unacceptable.”
Square3 was the only service in the area willing to go through the process of becoming CJIS certified, referring to the compliance standard for the largest division of the FBI, with Rhyne saying that the other professionals he spoke to, including his nephew, indicated it was uncomfortably invasive.
Davenport provided a quote to Danbury for the services for the Police Department and City Hall and explained what they would provide for the cost, also saying that they handle the same needs for most of the municipalities in Brazoria County.
Councilwoman Kylie Kroschel asked Davenport if the city’s computers would need updating to meet the standard which had been proposed.
“We didn’t find any of them that had Windows 7 on them, which we can’t support anymore,” Davenport said, referring to the Microsoft operating system produced from 2009 to 2011, which drew chuckles from the council.
He explained that CJIS required that the police and city systems be kept separate and they should both incorporate cloud storage, which he said he could get more information about.
“Our system will, once we get our agent installed, look for things that are going on and it notifies us, so the first few months it might start sending all kinds of flags, like ‘So-and-so’s computer is running really slow’ or ‘the hard drive’s almost full,’” Davenport said.
When council members expressed a worry about some of the computers in the system being too old to handle the software requirements for the security program, Davenport said he would go over the specs on the individual machines to check as some of them were more than a decade old.
No action was taken as the council waits for the updated quote from Square3 for the additional cloud storage and the equipment inspections. The subject is scheduled to be discussed again at Thursday’s meeting.
