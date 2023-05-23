Cameron Barmettler gives the thumbs up Friday after presenting his teacher, Christopher Shipman, with the "You Made A Difference" Award at the Danbury Education Foundation Awards Breakfast in Rosharon.
Cameron Barmettler gives the thumbs up Friday after presenting his teacher, Christopher Shipman, with the "You Made A Difference" Award at the Danbury Education Foundation Awards Breakfast in Rosharon.
ROSHARON — Every student cherishes the memory of a teacher who made their school experience truly memorable. Not all of those teachers know the impact they have, but 10 Danbury High School seniors made sure their catalysts for change learned first-hand.
Louise Prihoda, a physics and engineering teacher, and seven of her colleagues unexpectedly found themselves in the spotlight Friday at the Ninth Annual Danbury Education Foundation Awards Breakfast. The event, organized by the Danbury ISD Education Foundation, allow the Top 10 students in the graduating class to honor an educator they believe made a significant impact on their education and lives.
“If you know her personally, or are in her class, you know how genuine, caring and selfless she is,” Elise Robinson said of Prihoda. “Some of my favorite memories are in her classroom.”
Patty Bowles, a highly regarded health science teacher and running coach, collected an impressive three “You Made A Difference” awards.
Jaci Frank highlighted the impact Bowles has had on her high school experience through cross country.
“Mrs. Bowles has been my teacher for the last four years, she taught me to work hard,” Frank said. “She has been dedicated to her students and she encourages us to follow our passions.”
When Bowles returned to the stage to be honored for the second time, Adan Lewis thanked her for her dedication to her classes.
“She goes the extra mile. I feel like she really just pushed us as far as possible,” Lewis said.
Caleb Warner had no trouble picking out a teacher to honor — Bowles was more than deserving, he said.
“I started in Mrs. Bowles’ class sophomore year. I’ve spent the last three years with her,” Warner said. “She always took on every challenge. She is a teacher I know I can always rely on.”
From freshman to senior year, seeing the students become adults is major, and the tributes from them really touched her heart, Bowles said.
“It’s just amazing, I have really good kids,” Bowles said. “I get to watch them grow, and for them to pick me, it means a lot.”
Other Top 10 students and their influential teachers were:
Camron Barmettler, who selected social studies teacher and football coach Christopher Shipman;
Kendall Dean picked curriculum specialist and swim sponsor, Ashley Bulanek;
Mylee Dean thanked math teacher Dalilah Brost;
Jesse Garner recognized head volleyball coach Kevyn Trammell;
Danae Martin awarded her elementary school teacher Alicia Neubauer as her difference-maker; and,
Ana Betsy Rosabal-Avila chose English as a Second Language teacher Zenia Arabula, saying she wouldn’t be presenting the award in English if not for her.
Superintendent Mike Homann commended the community impact for all the students, noting he was happy to be part of a community of people who strongly support the school.
“Great communities make great schools, and that is what we have,” he said.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.