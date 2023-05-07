DANBURY — Stay-at-home parent Abigail Davenport will be taking a seat guiding local children's education after winning Position 1 on the Danbury ISD Board of Trustees.
Davenport, 35, collected 236 votes, or 60.36 percent, to defeat businessman Bill Hawk, who received 155 votes, in Saturday's election. Davenport will succeed Paul LoStrocco, who chose not to seek reelection.
She will join fellow newcomer Paul LaChance on the board. LaChance won the Position 2 seat without opposition and will replace Tara Bulanek-Williams, who also chose not to seek reelection.
Davenport and her husband, Luke, have four children ages 2 to 9. She is a stay-at-home parent and part-time registered dental hygienist. In addition to being an active school and church volunteer and T-ball coach, she serves on the Danbury ISD Education Foundation board, she said.
Among her community efforts is improving Robyn's Garden at the elementary school, created two years ago in tribute to beloved teacher Robyn Sebesta Peltier, who died of cancer. She also plans to lead a summer nature school this year with local parents to help our kids get outside and continue to learn in hopes of preventing the "summer slide," she said.
The vote totals provided by the Brazoria County elections office are unofficial until canvassed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.