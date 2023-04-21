At least four times in the last 10 days, a person appearing to make a common mistake has been shot as a consequence, one of them in Texas.
The incidents have raised questions as to when it is appropriate to claim self-defense when the person invading another’s personal space doesn’t appear to be a threat to person or property.
Texas is among a majority of states that have self-defense laws on the books. The laws, commonly referred to as Castle Doctrine or Stand Your Ground, state residents have the right to use deadly force to protect themselves and their person and property, including their home, vehicle or place of business and employment.
The law in Texas is fairly straightforward, but whether someone’s use of deadly force is necessary in the name of self-defense is appropriate is open to interpretation, members of Brazoria County’s Legal Community say.
LETTER OF THE LAW
“The use of deadly force is not justified under this section unless the actor reasonably believes the deadly force is specifically required by statute or unless it occurs in the lawful conduct of war. If deadly force is so justified, there is no duty to retreat before using it,” according to Penal Code Chapter 9.
Conduct is justified if imminent harm cannot be avoided and the urgency to avoid the harm clearly outweighs ordinary standards of reasonableness, according to the code.
What is reasonable can vary by circumstances, Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
Every case is a little different and has its own nuances, he said.
“For this office, our grand jury reviews any case and every case in which deadly force was used, whether it’s to protect a person or property,” Selleck said. “The grand jury then applies the facts of the case to the law to see if the defense has merit.”
It’s not clear-cut because every situation has factors that can change the whole component of a situation.
“You add one seemingly insignificant fact and you can change the entire complexion of a case, so it’s difficult to give you a bright-line rule,” Selleck said.
If people read the law, it doesn’t say what many people think it does, defense attorney Paul Kendall said.
“People refer to the Stand Your Ground law and Castle Doctrine as if that is something that’s written in the Penal Code, and it’s really just a policy that’s built into the code,” Kendall said. “And they both do one thing, and that’s remove the requirement to retreat.”
In the eyes of law enforcement, retreating when possible is the best course, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
“If you are in fear of death or extreme bodily harm, you have the right to protect yourself against active aggression,” Welch said. “But as law enforcement, we ask you to call us before a situation escalates to that point where you’re in that type of situation.”
The best course of action is to try to de-escalate the situation and call law enforcement to intervene, he said.
Any case of self-defense is presented to the district attorney’s office. It is up to that office to determine whether it’s taken to the grand jury, Welch said.
RECENT EVENTS
The debate moved into the spotlight because of a series of incidents in the last week across the country, all but one happening in a state with a version of Stand Your Ground laws.
Last week, an 84-year-old man in Kansas City, Missouri, shot a 16-year-old boy twice through the front door when the teen, sent to pick up his brothers, rang the doorbell at the wrong house. He mixed up the address and went to Northeast 115th Street instead of Northeast 115th Terrace, which is one block away.
The teen said the homeowner never said a word before opening fire. The man said he became fearful when he saw a tall Black man standing at his door, thinking the man was about to rob him.
A 20-year-old woman in Upstate New York died April 13 when a homeowner shot at her car after she turned around in his driveway. The group of friends pulled up to the wrong house in an unfamiliar, rural area with no cell service, quickly realized their mistake and were leaving when the homeowner shot from his porch.
Tuesday night in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man is accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl and both her parents after the family’s basketball bounced into his yard. The 24-year-old man had lived there about a month and frequently complained about toys and other items coming into his yard, neighbors told NBC News.
Closer to home, a young woman mistook someone else’s car for her own outside a grocery store in Elgin. Seeing a man sitting in the mistaken vehicle, the woman retreated to a friend’s car, but the man followed her and shot multiple times into the vehicle, police said. There were three other young women in that car, all members of the Woodlands Elite cheerleading school, and two of them were wounded.
One of the girls, Payton Washington, a high school senior in Round Rock ISD, suffered damage to multiple organs and had her spleen removed, a Woodlands Elite coach said Tuesday night. She is expected to undergo additional surgeries throughout the week.
In all four cases, the shooter is facing charges, including second-degree murder in the New York case. New York has a “duty to retreat” law, which states a person who is under an imminent threat of personal harm must make a reasonable effort to avoid confrontation, either by de-escalation or an attempt to leave the area in which the threat is occurring.
SOCIETAL PROBLEM
Iowa Colony City Councilwoman Arnetta Murray believes the space of shootings is symptomatic of a larger issue.
“I think as an educator, me being a community activist and councilwoman — but I’m not speaking as a council member point of view, I’m just speaking from a human point of view — we have to take an inventory of our society,” Murray said.
“We are living in a society that’s on edge. Why are we on edge? It’s because there are so many variables in place.”
Texans can carry guns without any type of license, Murray said, and the lack of training about firearms and when it is appropriate to use them is lacking.
“We’ve gotta be more cognitive. I’m not saying not to protect oneself. I’m not saying that at all,” she said. “But I think if we had the proper training and we would continue down that path that would give you a concealed license because you took 20 hours of class, that would help in a sense. But you have a society that is so divided and hateful that it’s just shoot first and ask questions last. We have to change that narrative.”
If someone sees force coming their way, then deadly force is justifiable, but someone ringing a doorbell and gets shot is not, Murray said.
“It’s got to be on a case-by-case basis. You can’t group them all together and come up with a solution,” she said.
REASONABLE STANDARD
In the cases of the four high-profile incidents, whether each shooter’s use of force is reasonable will be determined by the court system. People can genuinely believe they are justified in using deadly force, but there are situations where, no matter what, deadly force is not reasonable, Kendall said.
“The important thing about that also is that it is from the perspective of the actor, the person who has used the force in defense of themselves or their property,” Kendall said.
In the case of the Kansas City teenager, the young man did absolutely nothing wrong, but the homeowner might have formed a reasonable belief of imminent harm in his mind, even for a mere moment, citing the hour of the night, his age and the size of teen at his door, Kendall said.
“He’s mistaken in that, but if his belief is reasonable, then he’s justified in the force that he used,” he said.
The most clear justification of using deadly force is when you are threatened with deadly force, but that too has its limitations because a person can’t initiate a confrontation and claim self-defense, Selleck said.
Prosecutors also look at the criminal history of both the victim and the shooter to help them determine intent, Selleck said.
“If you’re in home and somebody rings your doorbell late at night, the Stand Your Ground statute doesn’t mean you get to shoot through the door,” Selleck said. “The reasonable person standard is what we use. How would a reasonable person respond to the same facts and circumstances? If they would respond with the use of deadly force, then we take that into consideration.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.