The days of entertainment outside of an electronic device might seem prehistoric, but those visiting the Dinosaur George exhibit at the Freeport Historical Museum dived into an interactive world of dinosaurs from 60 million years ago.
George Blasing, also known as Dinosaur George brought his collection of dinosaurs back to the Freeport Historical Museum after a seven-year hiatus.
The exhibit’s return during spring break gave many the opportunity to get out and explore and will be available for viewing today as well from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Dinosaur George is a traveling museum that features prehistoric animals that show visitors what life was like millions of years ago,” Museum Manager Wade Dillon said. “The turnout this year has been wonderful. We’re a small museum and this gives the community a chance to come out and have some fun during spring break.”
Blasing was given the moniker Dinosaur George by one of his many exhibit patrons.
“For 25 years I’ve traveled all over Texas teaching kids about dinosaurs,” he said. “One day, a student called me Dinosaur George and it just stuck. Now, that’s what everyone calls me. Even my parents call me that.”
His work didn’t always involve dinosaurs but working retail was not his passion.
“Even when I was in retail, I spent my spare time collecting dinosaur artifacts,” Blasing said. “One day I decided I didn’t want to be in retail, and instead wanted to share my knowledge of dinosaurs with the world.”
That was when he established his Dinosaur George Museum, and now spends his time visiting schools and museums across Texas.
“In this exhibit, we have pieces from almost every time period and spans hundreds of millions of years – from before the age of dinosaurs to the Ice Age,” Blasing said. “There are land animals, flying animals, sea animals, and there are iconic ones like T-Rex. Visitors will see something they’ve never seen before. It’s unique.”
Memorable pieces include The Tiger of the Jurassic, also called the Allosaurus, the Prehistoric Star, a starfish that lived in California and Africa, the Russian Crowned Hunter, a reptile that lived before the dinosaur age, the Loch Ness Monster, a reptile that is said to be 46 feet long, and of course, the King of Dinosaurs T-Rex, recognized as the largest carnivorous dinosaur of North America.
There was also a gift shop in the museum, where visitors could purchase petrified imprints of dinosaur teeth and dinosaur toys.
“Some dinosaurs are very scary and some are very cute,” 10-year-old Chloe Stephens said. “It’s very cool that there was life before us that evolved and adapted. I like that there’s a variety of dinosaurs here.”
Blasing agrees he has a lot to share.
“There’s a variety of dinosaurs on display here,” said Blasing. “There’s so many things we don’t know about them. It’s the mystery of what we don’t know that causes me and other people to learn more. I don’t think I’d be as interested in dinosaurs if they still existed ... It would eliminate the mystery. And I like the mystery as much as I like the subject.”
Everyone wanting to explore the world of dinosaurs can visit the Dinosaur George exhibit today at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park. Ave.
