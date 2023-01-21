JONES CREEK
Rising costs will prevent village residents from seeing the new Stephen F. Austin Elementary School promised in the 2019 bond program, but they might not recognize the current building once the school district finishes significant renovations to it.
The school was part of the $267 million bond program voters approved in 2019 with a projected price in the same neighborhood of the five elementary schools replaced as part of a 2014 bond. Likewise, district officials planned the new SFA Elementary to be built on land adjacent to the current building, but that is where the district unearthed the first major hurdle.
New flood maps placed the planned site in a floodplain, meaning the property would have to be raised before the school could be built. That ballooned the cost and put the project on hold, then supply chain problems and material shortages from the pandemic raised it even more.
“We have paused that project as far as building a new school there, due to the increase in construction costs,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “It was projected or budgeted to be an $18 million campus and is now approximately projected to be a $28 million campus.”
The district spent a good amount of time and effort looking for an alternative site in Jones Creek that was not in a floodplain and made some progress on several different locations, Massey said. Those sites would have to had vehicles entering and exiting Highway 36, which is far from ideal and compounded by the busy highway undergoing major reconstruction.
Instead of building the new school, for now the district is investing in major upgrades to the current one, Massey said. Renovations were actually the original plan.
The 2014 bond included $6 million to build a dedicated gym and to add six classrooms to the campus, Brazosport ISD Board President Mason Howard said. Before that work commences, the board realized that the money would be better spent on a whole new school, so they put that into the 2019 request, he said.
COVID changed everything, Howard said.
“I’m from Jones Creek, so I kind of have two positions. From a position on the school board, it’s sad because we want to provide the absolute best learning environment, teachers, buildings and equipment for our kids. I’m sad because we’re not able to do that right now,” Howard said. “From the aspect of being from Jones Creek, I’m really sad because the Stephen F. Austin community is very special. It’s unlike really the rest of our area.”
However, waiting to build the new campus is the fiscally responsible thing to do with the hope a new building is more feasible in the future, he said.
The district is spending $2 million on upgrades to the current facility and bank the rest of the money while they wait for prices to go down or determine another bond is needed to cover the higher cost, Howard said.
Howard would like to see the location changed so the school is more visible from the highway, he said, which is another reason rebuilding the school is a better option.
“We’re disappointed that they’re not going to build another school, but they had a meeting with the city officials (and) they’re going to update the existing school, so it’s all good,” Jones Creek Mayor Terry Jeffers said.
The school’s infrastructure, including the plumbing system, needs improvement and that’s what Jeffers hopes the district will prioritize in the renovations, he said.
In the meeting between Brazosport ISD and village officials, the district explained how it will move forward using the bond funds, Alderwoman Nicole Hardesty said.
“They said pause, they did not say canceled, and that gives me hope that they will build us a new school out there, but it’s not going to be in the timeframe that we want,” she said.
Hardesty suggested proposing a new bond specifically to cover the increased cost of building a new school for Jones Creek, she said.
“Mr. Massey assured us that they’ll be making some upgrades to the school, so that is some good news,” Hardesty said.
The fact other schools have been rebuilt before the Jones Creek campus is a tough pill to swallow, but there’s no point in crying over spilled milk, she said.
“I wish that Stephen F. Austin had been done first, and we might not have had these problems, but what’s happened has happened, so we can’t change that,” Hardesty said. “But I also think that the district did what they thought was in the best interest of all of the students and that’s really what they need to be doing when they’re making decisions.”
The district could not have predicted the pandemic and soaring costs, she said.
The board is still evaluating areas that need improvement, but a new awning, water tank for the septic system, HVAC chiller and flooring are on the list for improvements. They will also purchase new student and teacher furniture, improve the parking lot and apply a fresh coat of paint indoors and out, Massey said.
Massey assures that the campus has not been forgotten.
“We are not going to close that campus,” Massey said. “We have no plans or intention to close Stephen F. Austin. We have approximately 215 Jones Creek students that attend Stephen F. Austin, so it’s obviously a very small campus … but it’s a unique campus and it’s truly a community school that is not treated like any of our other campuses. We want to honor that uniqueness and we know how important that campus is to the community at Jones Creek and so we are committed to keeping it open. We’re going to spend that bond money on making upgrades to the current campus.”
